Russian Troops Destroy Key Ukrainian Air Defenses
The Armed Forces destroyed two S-300 air defense systems, along with a command post and a drone storage site, over the past day, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.
Russian Troops Destroy Key Ukrainian Air Defenses
"Operational-tactical aviation, UAVs, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a command post and a UAV storage site of the Ukrainian 63rd Mechanized Brigade, a low-altitude detector, a target illumination and guidance radar station, a combat control cabin, and two S-300 air defense system
launchers. Additionally, concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in 146 locations were targeted," the ministry said.
Additionally, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 700 soldiers in battles with Russia's Yug Battlegroup in the past 24 hours.
"The losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 700 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
In battles with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup
, Kiev has lost up to 550 servicepeople, a tank and an ammunition depot was destroyed, while the Tsentr Battlegroup has repelled a counterattack and Kiev has lost over 395 soldiers.
Kiev has also lost up to 140 soldiers in battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup and up to 120 soldiers in battles with the Vostok Battlegroup, the ministry added.