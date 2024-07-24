https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/russian-troops-destroy-key-ukrainian-air-defenses-1119484471.html

Russian Troops Destroy Key Ukrainian Air Defenses

Russian Troops Destroy Key Ukrainian Air Defenses

Sputnik International

The Armed Forces destroyed two S-300 air defense systems, along with a command post and a drone storage site, over the past day, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

2024-07-24T11:48+0000

2024-07-24T11:48+0000

2024-07-24T11:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kiev

ukraine

s-300

russian armed forces

ministry of defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119484311_0:5:1921:1085_1920x0_80_0_0_621ebcc390c088a91b1e452bf2071334.jpg

"Operational-tactical aviation, UAVs, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a command post and a UAV storage site of the Ukrainian 63rd Mechanized Brigade, a low-altitude detector, a target illumination and guidance radar station, a combat control cabin, and two S-300 air defense system launchers. Additionally, concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in 146 locations were targeted," the ministry said.Additionally, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 700 soldiers in battles with Russia's Yug Battlegroup in the past 24 hours."The losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 700 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.In battles with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup, Kiev has lost up to 550 servicepeople, a tank and an ammunition depot was destroyed, while the Tsentr Battlegroup has repelled a counterattack and Kiev has lost over 395 soldiers.Kiev has also lost up to 140 soldiers in battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup and up to 120 soldiers in battles with the Vostok Battlegroup, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/watch-russian-troops-obliterate-ukrainian-s-300-missile-system-in-poltava-region-1119261564.html

russia

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukrainian air defense, ukrainian s-300, russia destroys ukrainian air defenses