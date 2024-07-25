https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/is-us-democratic-system-crumbling-voters-on-both-sides-of-aisle-losing-trust-in-election-1119496178.html

Is US Democratic System Crumbling? Voters on Both Sides of Aisle Losing Trust in Election

Over half of American voters are concerned that cheating could influence the results of the 2024 presidential election, according to recent polls.

A new survey by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute has found that a staggering 62% of likely American voters fear this year's election could be impacted by cheating, including 37% who are "very concerned."Thirty-five percent say they aren’t concerned about election cheating, including just 15% "not at all concerned."According to the survey, 18% of respondents said that in the 2020 election, they personally received more than one official ballot in the mail or received a ballot for someone who does not live at their address. The pollsters pointed out that the number of those who received multiple mail-in ballots in 2020 is higher – reaching 20% – among voters of six battleground states, namely Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.President Joe Biden won in 2020 by outpacing his rival, then-POTUS Donald Trump, in a number of swing states by a razor-thin margin, which prompted speculation that the election was rigged. Around two thirds of Republican voters still believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and that Biden did not win fair and square.The 2020 election fueled a crisis of democracy in the US, The Wall Street Journal reported last August, adding that many Republican voters had lost faith in the nation's electoral system, while others were afraid that the 2024 election would exacerbate existing controversies.Joe Biden's mental health issues, his abrupt decision to quit the race, and the Democratic Party's latest push for Kamala Harris' nomination have added to debate about the fairness of the process.Republicans argue that Harris should not be given automatic access to Biden's "war chest." Team Trump has already filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) over Harris taking Biden’s campaign funds.Some activists argue that the abrupt replacement of Biden with Harris is "not democratic". The left-wing Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization, in particular, lambasted the Democratic Party over "hypocrisy" for "installing" Harris as Joe's successor.Technically, Kamala is not yet the "nominee." She could become the nominee after Democratic Party delegates vote for her. It is expected that the Democratic Party will have a virtual roll call vote to confirm their nominee between August 1 and 7, prior to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) scheduled to take place in Chicago on August 19-22.

Ekaterina Blinova

