Putin, Assad Meet in Kremlin, Discuss Worsening Regional Situation Affecting Syria
09:19 GMT 25.07.2024 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 25.07.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL/ Valeriy Sharifulin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
© Sputnik / POOL/ Valeriy Sharifulin/
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, suggested discussing the situation in the region, noting that it is showing a tendency to escalate, which also affects Syria.
"I am very interested in your opinion on how the situation in the region as a whole is developing. Unfortunately, it is tending to escalate, as we can see. This directly concerns Syria as well," Putin said.
The meeting took place the previous evening in the Kremlin.
"I am very glad to see you. We have the opportunity to talk about the entire complex of our relations," Putin said at the meeting.
Putin also proposed to discuss the situation in the region, which tends to worsen, noting that this also applies to Syria.
Putin also expected to discuss with Assad trade and economic relations between Russia and Syria.
21 July, 15:00 GMT
Bashar Assad in turn has noted the relevance of a meeting with Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of current geopolitical events to discuss possible prospects and scenarios.
"Considering all the events that are happening today in the world and in the Eurasian region as a whole, our meeting today seems very important to discuss all the details of the development of these events, to discuss possible prospects and scenarios," Assad said at the meeting.
Russia and Syria have gone through difficult tests over the past decades, the president said, adding that the meeting coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.
"Over the past decades, our countries have gone through difficult trials. These decades have witnessed complex transformation processes within our countries. However, over all decades, relations between our countries have maintained a level of trust and this is an indicator of the maturity of our peoples," the leader added.
