US's Harris Vetting Dozen of Potential Vice Presidential Candidates - Reports

US Vice President Kamala Harris' camp is vetting around a dozen of potential running mates, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The list reportedly features Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senator Mark Kelly, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Some of the potential picks for vice president do not even hold elective office at the moment, a CBS correspondent said. On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Harris said on Tuesday that she had secured enough Democratic votes to become the party's presidential nominee. If picked, Harris will take on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on November 5.

