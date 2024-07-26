https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/two-chinese-warships-arrive-in-russias-vladivostok-on-business-call---pacific-fleet-1119513475.html
Two Chinese Warships Arrive in Russia's Vladivostok on Business Call - Pacific Fleet
Two Chinese Warships Arrive in Russia's Vladivostok on Business Call - Pacific Fleet
Sputnik International
Two ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy arrived in the Russian port city of Vladivostok on a business call on Friday, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.
2024-07-26T07:35+0000
2024-07-26T07:35+0000
2024-07-26T07:35+0000
russia
russia
china
vladivostok
russian pacific fleet
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
russian navy
russian navy day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119513575_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_024aad8d71453586e8d85150b5022ac6.jpg
"Today, two ships of the naval forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA Navy), including the Longhushan landing ship and the Zheng He training ship, arrived in Vladivostok on a business call," the statement read. During their five-day stay, the Chinese naval crews will have an opportunity to compete against Russian sailors and the crew of the Vietnamese frigate Hung Dao in several friendly football and basketball games. The Vietnamese frigate arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday. The port calls are timed to the Day of the Russian Navy on Sunday. The Chinese warships will take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Primorsky region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/missiles-and-maneuvers-inside-the-russo-chinese-maritime-interaction-2024-1119379786.html
russia
china
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119513575_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36c0e8105d7aa3a359714ba0c043261c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
two chinese warships arrive in russia, chinese warships arrive in vladivostok, chinese ships in russia
two chinese warships arrive in russia, chinese warships arrive in vladivostok, chinese ships in russia
Two Chinese Warships Arrive in Russia's Vladivostok on Business Call - Pacific Fleet
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Two ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy arrived in the Russian port city of Vladivostok on a business call on Friday, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.
"Today, two ships of the naval forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA Navy), including the Longhushan landing ship and the Zheng He training ship, arrived in Vladivostok on a business call," the statement read.
During their five-day stay, the Chinese naval crews
will have an opportunity to compete against Russian sailors
and the crew of the Vietnamese frigate Hung Dao in several friendly football and basketball games. The Vietnamese frigate
arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday.
The port calls are timed to the Day of the Russian Navy on Sunday. The Chinese warships will take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Primorsky region.