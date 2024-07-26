Two Chinese Warships Arrive in Russia's Vladivostok on Business Call - Pacific Fleet

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/two-chinese-warships-arrive-in-russias-vladivostok-on-business-call---pacific-fleet-1119513475.html

Two ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy arrived in the Russian port city of Vladivostok on a business call on Friday, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.

"Today, two ships of the naval forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA Navy), including the Longhushan landing ship and the Zheng He training ship, arrived in Vladivostok on a business call," the statement read. During their five-day stay, the Chinese naval crews will have an opportunity to compete against Russian sailors and the crew of the Vietnamese frigate Hung Dao in several friendly football and basketball games. The Vietnamese frigate arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday. The port calls are timed to the Day of the Russian Navy on Sunday. The Chinese warships will take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Primorsky region.

