International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/two-chinese-warships-arrive-in-russias-vladivostok-on-business-call---pacific-fleet-1119513475.html
Two Chinese Warships Arrive in Russia's Vladivostok on Business Call - Pacific Fleet
Two Chinese Warships Arrive in Russia's Vladivostok on Business Call - Pacific Fleet
Sputnik International
Two ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy arrived in the Russian port city of Vladivostok on a business call on Friday, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.
2024-07-26T07:35+0000
2024-07-26T07:35+0000
russia
russia
china
vladivostok
russian pacific fleet
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
russian navy
russian navy day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119513575_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_024aad8d71453586e8d85150b5022ac6.jpg
"Today, two ships of the naval forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA Navy), including the Longhushan landing ship and the Zheng He training ship, arrived in Vladivostok on a business call," the statement read. During their five-day stay, the Chinese naval crews will have an opportunity to compete against Russian sailors and the crew of the Vietnamese frigate Hung Dao in several friendly football and basketball games. The Vietnamese frigate arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday. The port calls are timed to the Day of the Russian Navy on Sunday. The Chinese warships will take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Primorsky region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/missiles-and-maneuvers-inside-the-russo-chinese-maritime-interaction-2024-1119379786.html
russia
china
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119513575_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36c0e8105d7aa3a359714ba0c043261c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
two chinese warships arrive in russia, chinese warships arrive in vladivostok, chinese ships in russia
two chinese warships arrive in russia, chinese warships arrive in vladivostok, chinese ships in russia

Two Chinese Warships Arrive in Russia's Vladivostok on Business Call - Pacific Fleet

07:35 GMT 26.07.2024
© Sputnik / Elena Kopylova / Go to the mediabankChinese Navy's Guiyang destroyer is seen in the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok
Chinese Navy's Guiyang destroyer is seen in the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
© Sputnik / Elena Kopylova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Two ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy arrived in the Russian port city of Vladivostok on a business call on Friday, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.
"Today, two ships of the naval forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA Navy), including the Longhushan landing ship and the Zheng He training ship, arrived in Vladivostok on a business call," the statement read.
During their five-day stay, the Chinese naval crews will have an opportunity to compete against Russian sailors and the crew of the Vietnamese frigate Hung Dao in several friendly football and basketball games. The Vietnamese frigate arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday.
The port calls are timed to the Day of the Russian Navy on Sunday. The Chinese warships will take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Primorsky region.
Russian corvette Rezky - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2024
Military
Missiles and Maneuvers: Inside the Russo-Chinese Maritime Interaction 2024
15 July, 14:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала