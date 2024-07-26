https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/uae-gaza-proposal-may-be-rejected-by-palestinians-after-hamas-fatah-reconciliation-1119521914.html

UAE Gaza Proposal May be Rejected by Palestinians After Hamas-Fatah Reconciliation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has proposed a temporary international mission in the Gaza Strip to restore order and deal with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the territory.

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy announced on July 25 that the country considers deploying a temporary international mission in Gaza, at the formal request of the Palestinian government."A credible, and independent new Prime Minister must lead this government, ensuring transparent operations aligned with the highest global standards," the UAE Foreign Ministry website says."This international mission will be responsible for efficiently responding to the humanitarian crisis the citizens in Gaza are facing, establishing law and order, laying the groundwork for governance, and paving the way to reunite Gaza and the West Bank under a single, legitimate Palestinian Authority (PA)," the ministry continued.The wording of the proposal is hinting at the eventual recognition of the State of Palestine, Hasan Unal, professor of political science and international relations at Ankara Baskent University, told Sputnik.The proposal followed reports that officials from Israel, the United States and the UAE held a secret meeting in Abu Dhabi on July 18 to discuss plans for post-war restoration of the strip. Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed (ABZ) reportedly hosted the meeting.A day before the delegations met in Abu Dhabi, ABZ's special envoy Lana Nusseibeh outlined the UAE's vision in an op-ed for Financial Times.According to Axios, the UAE wants to be part of the solution for the Gaza Strip which excludes Hamas as a political force in the Palestinian territories.The media claims that the Emiratis are also skeptical about the performance of Palestinian National Authority's President Mahmoud Abbas and his new prime minister, Mohammed Mustafa.The UAE is reportedly advocating other candidates for a new Palestinian government, including former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, who is known as Abbas' critic.The rival Hamas and Fatah parties, as well as 12 other Palestinian groups, attended China-brokered talks in Beijing between July 21 and 23 and eventually signed the Beijing Declaration on "ending division and strengthening Palestinian unity" and forming a unity government in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.Hamas and Fatah have been at odds since Hamas' legislative victory in the Gaza Strip in 2006 which led to political clashes and the subsequent expulsion of Fatah from the region in 2007.A Hamas-Fatah reconciliation could be a sign that Palestinians are willing to determine their political future themselves while choosing China as an impartial broker, Ayman Yousef, a professor in political science and international relations at the Arab-American University in Palestine, told Sputnik earlier this week.

