Most Germans Oppose US Missile Deployment, Move May Spark Protests - Politician
11:36 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 26.07.2024)
© Sputnik / RIA Novosti/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A majority of Germans disapprove of the plans to host long-range US missiles in the country and may want to protest the move, Ralph Niemeyer, chairman of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty, told RIA Novosti.
The Pentagon said on July 10 that starting 2026, the US would begin episodic deployments of long-range weapons in Germany as part of planning for enduring stationing of these weapons in the future. This includes SM-6, Tomahawk and developmental hypersonic missiles.
"We are completely against this as an organization, but the majority of German nationals are strongly against the deployment of any missiles as well," Niemeyer said.
A survey published by Stern magazine on July 16 showed that 47% of Germans were concerned that US missile deployment would increase the risk of war between NATO and Russia, while only 17% said it would not.
Niemeyer that similar discussions on missile deployment took place in the early 1980s and suggested that the move could hurt the public image of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told media over the weekend that it would be too "naive" of Germany to say "no" to what she described as enhanced deterrence and additional counterweapons.
Scholz explained the decision to deploy long-range US weapons to the country by Russia's military buildup. Russia has for years objected to NATO's enhanced presence on its borders, with President Vladimir Putin saying on several occasions that Moscow was not going to attack NATO. The Kremlin said that Russia did not threaten anyone but would not ignore actions that represented a risk to its interests.