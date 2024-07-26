https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/most-germans-oppose-us-missile-deployment-move-may-spark-protests---politician-1119518446.html

Most Germans Oppose US Missile Deployment, Move May Spark Protests - Politician

Most Germans Oppose US Missile Deployment, Move May Spark Protests - Politician

Sputnik International

A majority of Germans disapprove of the plans to host long-range US missiles in the country and may want to protest the move, Ralph Niemeyer, chairman of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty, told RIA Novosti.

2024-07-26T11:36+0000

2024-07-26T11:36+0000

2024-07-26T12:01+0000

world

olaf scholz

annalena baerbock

germany

russia

pentagon

tomahawk

russia-nato showdown

long-range missiles

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119517804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d3f7896622463b688503b788e527fbd0.jpg

The Pentagon said on July 10 that starting 2026, the US would begin episodic deployments of long-range weapons in Germany as part of planning for enduring stationing of these weapons in the future. This includes SM-6, Tomahawk and developmental hypersonic missiles. A survey published by Stern magazine on July 16 showed that 47% of Germans were concerned that US missile deployment would increase the risk of war between NATO and Russia, while only 17% said it would not. Niemeyer that similar discussions on missile deployment took place in the early 1980s and suggested that the move could hurt the public image of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told media over the weekend that it would be too "naive" of Germany to say "no" to what she described as enhanced deterrence and additional counterweapons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/scott-ritter-with-dark-eagle-hypersonic-missiles-in-europe-one-mistake-could-spark-all-out-war-1119441609.html

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

missiles in germany, american missiles in germany, nukes in europe, does germany have nuclear weapons, us weapons deployed in eu, us weapons deployed in europe