At Least 30 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Shelling of Shelter in Central Gaza - Reports

At least 30 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured on Saturday when the Israeli military shelled a field hospital and refugee shelter in the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported, citing Gaza authorities.

The Israeli air force reportedly targeted the Khadija school, which was housing injured and displaced persons. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed, while some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave. According to the enclave's health ministry, the death toll from the Israeli offensive has passed 39,200, with more than 90,400 others injured.

