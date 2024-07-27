https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/lavrov-calls-idea-of-us-aid-to-ukraine-under-lend-lease-businessmans-approach-1119531054.html

Lavrov Calls Idea of US Aid to Ukraine Under Lend-Lease 'Businessman's Approach'

The idea of providing Kiev with US aid on lend-lease terms in order to receive money from the future Kiev authorities is a businessman's approach, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and David J. Urban, a ex-advisor to Donald Trump's campaigns in 2016 and 2020, recently said in an article for The Wall Street Journal that the Republican presidential nominee may develop a lend-lease program for Ukraine in the amount of $500 billion in case of victory in the election. "I heard about Trump, what he suggested, instead of giving Ukraine money for nothing, to allocate $500 billion on lend-lease terms, so that for decades to come he would receive money from those who would change each other in the power structures in Kiev. This is a businessman's approach," Lavrov said at a press conference following the Russia-ASEAN meeting and the ministerial meeting of the East Asia Summit in Laos.The minister noted that Russia is ready to discuss serious proposals that meet the current situation.

