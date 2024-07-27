International
Warships of Russia's Baltic Fleet Arriving at Cuba's Havana Port
Warships of Russia's Baltic Fleet Arriving at Cuba's Havana Port
Sputnik International
Warships from Russia’s Baltic Fleet began to arrive at the Cuban port of Havana on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Smolny vessel was the first to enter the port. The Neustrashimy frigate and the Yelnya vessel are also expected to arrive later in the day. The fleet’s servicemen will take part in multiple events during the visit, including a meeting with the head of the Cuban navy and Havana authorities. Cuban citizens will be able to visit the Smolny warship from July 28-29.
Warships of Russia's Baltic Fleet Arriving at Cuba's Havana Port

13:27 GMT 27.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Warships from Russia’s Baltic Fleet began to arrive at the Cuban port of Havana on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Smolny vessel was the first to enter the port.
The Neustrashimy frigate and the Yelnya vessel are also expected to arrive later in the day.
The fleet’s servicemen will take part in multiple events during the visit, including a meeting with the head of the Cuban navy and Havana authorities.
Cuban citizens will be able to visit the Smolny warship from July 28-29.

Another group of Russian Northern Fleet naval ships made a port visit to Havana on an official visit from June 12–17. The group included the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine.

Multimedia
Russian Northern Fleet Ships in Cuba: Photo Highlights
13 June, 13:21 GMT
