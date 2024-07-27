Warships of Russia's Baltic Fleet Arriving at Cuba's Havana Port

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/warships-of-russias-baltic-fleet-arriving-at-cubas-havana-port-1119534199.html

Warships from Russia’s Baltic Fleet began to arrive at the Cuban port of Havana on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Smolny vessel was the first to enter the port. The Neustrashimy frigate and the Yelnya vessel are also expected to arrive later in the day. The fleet’s servicemen will take part in multiple events during the visit, including a meeting with the head of the Cuban navy and Havana authorities. Cuban citizens will be able to visit the Smolny warship from July 28-29.

