Putin: Russia Will Continue to Strengthen Support for Navy
ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia will continue to enhance support for its naval forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday during the Main Naval Parade on Navy Day in St. Petersburg.
"We will continue to increase the support of surface and submarine forces, naval aviation, equip ships with high-tech, next-generation systems and hypersonic missile complexes," Putin said.
The Russian leader also congratulated military personnel on Russia's Navy Day.
"Hello, comrades! I congratulate you on Navy Day," Putin addressed the servicepeople, who responded with greetings.
The president also extended his greetings to the crews of the ships from China, Algeria and India.
Russia will continue to build up its naval forces, develop air defense systems at near and far frontiers, the Russian leader stated during the Russia's Navy Parade.
