Putin: Russia Will Continue to Strengthen Support for Navy

Russia will continue to enhance support for its naval forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday during the Main Naval Parade on Navy Day in St. Petersburg.

"We will continue to increase the support of surface and submarine forces, naval aviation, equip ships with high-tech, next-generation systems and hypersonic missile complexes," Putin said. The Russian leader also congratulated military personnel on Russia's Navy Day. The president also extended his greetings to the crews of the ships from China, Algeria and India.

