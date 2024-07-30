https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/caracas-based-telesur-news-site-comes-under-cyberattack-1119563491.html

Caracas-Based teleSur News Site Comes Under Cyberattack

Caracas-Based teleSur News Site Comes Under Cyberattack

Sputnik International

The Spanish-language website of Venezuelan broadcaster teleSur became the target of a cyberattack on Tuesday, the broadcaster's president, Patricia Villegas Marin, said.

2024-07-30T08:01+0000

2024-07-30T08:01+0000

2024-07-30T08:01+0000

americas

latin america

venezuela

nicolas maduro

caracas

election meddling

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090280496_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_8743a8d11784273ec1e50276944bf953.jpg

The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.The journalist vowed to defend the "sovereignty and communication integration" of the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/protests-in-venezuela-definitely-financed-by-washington---russian-observer-1119560904.html

americas

venezuela

caracas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela elections, elections meddling, elections maduro, elections interference, democracy in venezuela