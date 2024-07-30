International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/caracas-based-telesur-news-site-comes-under-cyberattack-1119563491.html
Caracas-Based teleSur News Site Comes Under Cyberattack
Caracas-Based teleSur News Site Comes Under Cyberattack
Sputnik International
The Spanish-language website of Venezuelan broadcaster teleSur became the target of a cyberattack on Tuesday, the broadcaster's president, Patricia Villegas Marin, said.
2024-07-30T08:01+0000
2024-07-30T08:01+0000
americas
latin america
venezuela
nicolas maduro
caracas
election meddling
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090280496_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_8743a8d11784273ec1e50276944bf953.jpg
The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.The journalist vowed to defend the "sovereignty and communication integration" of the Latin American and Caribbean regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/protests-in-venezuela-definitely-financed-by-washington---russian-observer-1119560904.html
americas
venezuela
caracas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090280496_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_5d685612911dbc548db37e0af2ad71f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela elections, elections meddling, elections maduro, elections interference, democracy in venezuela
venezuela elections, elections meddling, elections maduro, elections interference, democracy in venezuela

Caracas-Based teleSur News Site Comes Under Cyberattack

08:01 GMT 30.07.2024
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors / Hacker
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2024
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish-language website of Venezuelan broadcaster teleSur became the target of a cyberattack on Tuesday, the broadcaster's president, Patricia Villegas Marin, said.
The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.
"The Spanish web service of teleSur is offline. They have attacked the [home] page and posted false information. They rage against our media, but we have proven that our conviction is unwavering," Marin said on X.
A protester aims a weapon during clashes with police amid demonstrations against the official election results declaring President Nicolas Maduro's reelection in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 29, 2024, the day after the vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2024
Americas
Protests in Venezuela Definitely Financed by Washington - Russian Observer
04:32 GMT
The journalist vowed to defend the "sovereignty and communication integration" of the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

"This situation falls into the pattern of actions taken against Venezuelan state institutions during the day. The fake democrats show their faces," Marin added.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала