https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/caracas-based-telesur-news-site-comes-under-cyberattack-1119563491.html
Caracas-Based teleSur News Site Comes Under Cyberattack
Caracas-Based teleSur News Site Comes Under Cyberattack
Sputnik International
The Spanish-language website of Venezuelan broadcaster teleSur became the target of a cyberattack on Tuesday, the broadcaster's president, Patricia Villegas Marin, said.
2024-07-30T08:01+0000
2024-07-30T08:01+0000
2024-07-30T08:01+0000
americas
latin america
venezuela
nicolas maduro
caracas
election meddling
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090280496_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_8743a8d11784273ec1e50276944bf953.jpg
The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.The journalist vowed to defend the "sovereignty and communication integration" of the Latin American and Caribbean regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/protests-in-venezuela-definitely-financed-by-washington---russian-observer-1119560904.html
americas
venezuela
caracas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090280496_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_5d685612911dbc548db37e0af2ad71f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuela elections, elections meddling, elections maduro, elections interference, democracy in venezuela
venezuela elections, elections meddling, elections maduro, elections interference, democracy in venezuela
Caracas-Based teleSur News Site Comes Under Cyberattack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish-language website of Venezuelan broadcaster teleSur became the target of a cyberattack on Tuesday, the broadcaster's president, Patricia Villegas Marin, said.
The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office
. The announcement of results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.
"The Spanish web service of teleSur is offline. They have attacked the [home] page and posted false information. They rage against our media, but we have proven that our conviction is unwavering," Marin said on X.
The journalist vowed to defend the "sovereignty and communication integration" of the Latin American and Caribbean regions.
"This situation falls into the pattern of actions taken against Venezuelan state institutions during the day. The fake democrats show their faces," Marin added.