EU Commission Finds 'No Supply Risks' for Hungary, Slovakia After Ukraine Halts Russian Oil Transit
EU Commission Finds 'No Supply Risks' for Hungary, Slovakia After Ukraine Halts Russian Oil Transit
The preliminary analysis of Kiev halting the oil transit from Russia shows no energy supply risks for Hungary or Slovakia, EU Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Thursday
"According to what we know now, according to the information that we have at our disposal and in line with the internal Commission analysis, it appears that the sanctions imposed by Ukraine on Lukoil, do not affect the ongoing transit operations via Druzhba carried out by trading companies as long as Lukoil in not the formal owner of the oil," Ujvari told a briefing. The European Commission will not hold urgent consultations on Kiev stopping oil transit from Russia amid the lack of supply risks, the official said. "I can confirm the Commission services have preliminary concluded as for now that urgent consultations do not appear to be needed at this point in time as there is no current indication of any immediate risk to the security of supply," Ujvari said.
ukrainian crisis, lukoil, ukraine russian oil, fuel poverty in europe, european union, ukraine economy, energy crisis europe
EU Commission Finds 'No Supply Risks' for Hungary, Slovakia After Ukraine Halts Russian Oil Transit

12:22 GMT 01.08.2024 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 01.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The preliminary analysis of Kiev halting the oil transit from Russia shows no energy supply risks for Hungary or Slovakia, EU Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Thursday.
"According to what we know now, according to the information that we have at our disposal and in line with the internal Commission analysis, it appears that the sanctions imposed by Ukraine on Lukoil, do not affect the ongoing transit operations via Druzhba carried out by trading companies as long as Lukoil in not the formal owner of the oil," Ujvari told a briefing.
The European Commission will not hold urgent consultations on Kiev stopping oil transit from Russia amid the lack of supply risks, the official said.
"I can confirm the Commission services have preliminary concluded as for now that urgent consultations do not appear to be needed at this point in time as there is no current indication of any immediate risk to the security of supply," Ujvari said.
