F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Insufficient to Shift Battlefield Dynamics - Kremlin

The delivery of F-16 jets to Kiev will not be able to significantly influence the dynamics of events at front as all the aircraft will be shot down and destroyed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2024-08-01

On Wednesday, media reported about the delivery of several F-16 jets to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine will not comment on reports about the arrival of F-16 fighters. There were no official statements from Kiev about receiving the F-16 aircraft, there were only media reports, the spokesman said.

