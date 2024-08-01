https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/f-16-deliveries-to-ukraine-will-not-significantly-influence-events-at-front--1119592928.html
F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Insufficient to Shift Battlefield Dynamics - Kremlin
F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Insufficient to Shift Battlefield Dynamics - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The delivery of F-16 jets to Kiev will not be able to significantly influence the dynamics of events at front as all the aircraft will be shot down and destroyed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2024-08-01T12:32+0000
2024-08-01T12:32+0000
2024-08-01T12:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
air defense
ukrainian crisis
f-16
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19324/83/193248343_0:1:3116:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_cecc9ca0869065df187f1d3f28fb01d7.jpg
On Wednesday, media reported about the delivery of several F-16 jets to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine will not comment on reports about the arrival of F-16 fighters. There were no official statements from Kiev about receiving the F-16 aircraft, there were only media reports, the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/why-ukraine-plans-to-station-f-16-jets-at-starokonstantinov-airfield-and-how-could-russia-respond-1119486001.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19324/83/193248343_0:0:3116:2337_1920x0_80_0_0_97544a4285ddbf8e4507d33033ff236b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, f-16 ukraine, russian air defenses, russia military operation
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, f-16 ukraine, russian air defenses, russia military operation
F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Insufficient to Shift Battlefield Dynamics - Kremlin
12:32 GMT 01.08.2024 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 01.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The delivery of F-16 jets to Kiev will not be able to significantly influence the dynamics of events at front as all the aircraft will be shot down and destroyed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, media reported about the delivery of several F-16 jets
to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine will not comment on reports about the arrival of F-16 fighters.
"These jets will appear, their number will gradually decrease, they will be shot down, destroyed, but of course these supplies will not be able to significantly affect the dynamics of events at the front," Peskov said, answering a question whether the Kremlin expects that the supply of fighters will affect the balance of power.
There were no official statements from Kiev about receiving the F-16 aircraft, there were only media reports, the spokesman said.