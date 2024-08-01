International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/f-16-deliveries-to-ukraine-will-not-significantly-influence-events-at-front--1119592928.html
F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Insufficient to Shift Battlefield Dynamics - Kremlin
F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Insufficient to Shift Battlefield Dynamics - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The delivery of F-16 jets to Kiev will not be able to significantly influence the dynamics of events at front as all the aircraft will be shot down and destroyed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2024-08-01T12:32+0000
2024-08-01T12:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
air defense
ukrainian crisis
f-16
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19324/83/193248343_0:1:3116:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_cecc9ca0869065df187f1d3f28fb01d7.jpg
On Wednesday, media reported about the delivery of several F-16 jets to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine will not comment on reports about the arrival of F-16 fighters. There were no official statements from Kiev about receiving the F-16 aircraft, there were only media reports, the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/why-ukraine-plans-to-station-f-16-jets-at-starokonstantinov-airfield-and-how-could-russia-respond-1119486001.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19324/83/193248343_0:0:3116:2337_1920x0_80_0_0_97544a4285ddbf8e4507d33033ff236b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, f-16 ukraine, russian air defenses, russia military operation
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, f-16 ukraine, russian air defenses, russia military operation

F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Insufficient to Shift Battlefield Dynamics - Kremlin

12:32 GMT 01.08.2024 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 01.08.2024)
© Royal Netherlands Air ForceF-16
F-16 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
© Royal Netherlands Air Force
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The delivery of F-16 jets to Kiev will not be able to significantly influence the dynamics of events at front as all the aircraft will be shot down and destroyed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, media reported about the delivery of several F-16 jets to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine will not comment on reports about the arrival of F-16 fighters.

"These jets will appear, their number will gradually decrease, they will be shot down, destroyed, but of course these supplies will not be able to significantly affect the dynamics of events at the front," Peskov said, answering a question whether the Kremlin expects that the supply of fighters will affect the balance of power.

(From L) Belgium's Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pose for a photograph next to an F-16 fighter jet during an inspection visit of Ukraine's president to Belgium at the Melsbroek military airport in Steenokkerzeel, north-east of Brussels on May 28, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
Analysis
Why Ukraine Plans to Station F-16 Jets at Starokonstantinov Airfield and How Could Russia Respond?
24 July, 14:05 GMT
There were no official statements from Kiev about receiving the F-16 aircraft, there were only media reports, the spokesman said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала