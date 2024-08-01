https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/f-16-delivery-to-ukraine-means-escalation-lack-of-any-restraints---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1119596917.html

F-16 Delivery to Ukraine Means Escalation, Lack of Any Restraints - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, commenting on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, that escalation and the fact that there are no restraints left are a problem.

Media reported on Wednesday that the first batch of several F-16s had been delivered to Ukraine and had already made the first flights in an "air defense" capacity. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said earlier on Thursday that Kiev would not comment on reports about the arrival of F-16 fighters. The Russian diplomat added that no Western equipment, including the delivery of the NATO-supplied F-16s, will not change the situation in the special military operation area for Ukraine. He reiterated that any means and forces used against Russia during its special military operation in Ukraine are legitimate targets for the Russian military.

