Ghost of Guaidó Past

True to form, the US once again reverted to one of its old tactics by recognizing an opposition candidate - in this case Edmundo González - as the winner of the latest Venezuela presidential election despite the official tally.

True to form, the US once again reverted to one of its old tactics by recognizing an opposition candidate - in this case Edmundo González - as the winner of the latest Venezuela presidential election despite the official tally.The declaration was made in a Thursday statement issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who cited purported "overwhelming evidence" in González's favor before calling for a peaceful transition of power.The US determination came after Venezuela's Electoral Council declared incumbent President Nicolás Maduro the victor, and has since triggered flashbacks going back to the days of then US-backed challenger Juan Guaidó's and his efforts to contest election results.Maduro has since called for an investigation into the election interference claims, but only time will tell if González is ultimately chased away by the locals and booted from office.

