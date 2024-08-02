https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/ghost-of-guaid-past-1119616104.html
Ghost of Guaidó Past
Ghost of Guaidó Past
Sputnik International
True to form, the US once again reverted to one of its old tactics by recognizing an opposition candidate - in this case Edmundo González - as the winner of the latest Venezuela presidential election despite the official tally.
2024-08-02T19:24+0000
2024-08-02T19:24+0000
2024-08-02T19:23+0000
americas
venezuela
juan guaidó
presidential election
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119613445_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_f848c5b23c5619c7b261ccc16558e195.jpg
True to form, the US once again reverted to one of its old tactics by recognizing an opposition candidate - in this case Edmundo González - as the winner of the latest Venezuela presidential election despite the official tally.The declaration was made in a Thursday statement issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who cited purported "overwhelming evidence" in González's favor before calling for a peaceful transition of power.The US determination came after Venezuela's Electoral Council declared incumbent President Nicolás Maduro the victor, and has since triggered flashbacks going back to the days of then US-backed challenger Juan Guaidó's and his efforts to contest election results.Maduro has since called for an investigation into the election interference claims, but only time will tell if González is ultimately chased away by the locals and booted from office.
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119613445_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_91c2dc54aa447ed8646f724d5eca3836.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us tactics in venezuela, who is edmundo gonzalez, who is juan guaido, us efforts to oust maduro, us intervention in venezuela
us tactics in venezuela, who is edmundo gonzalez, who is juan guaido, us efforts to oust maduro, us intervention in venezuela
Ghost of Guaidó Past
Then serving as the head honcho of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaidó was proclaimed by the opposition in 2019 to be the interim leader of the resource-rich nation. However, despite the backing of the US and company, he was eventually kicked to the curb as his support among the public never took off. Now, the US is chiming in again.
True to form, the US once again reverted to one of its old tactics by recognizing an opposition candidate - in this case Edmundo González - as the winner of the latest Venezuela presidential election despite the official tally.
The declaration was made in a Thursday statement
issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who cited purported "overwhelming evidence" in González's favor before calling for a peaceful transition of power.
The US determination came after Venezuela's Electoral Council declared
incumbent President Nicolás Maduro the victor, and has since triggered flashbacks going back to the days of then US-backed challenger Juan Guaidó's and his efforts to contest election results
.
Maduro has since called for an investigation
into the election interference claims, but only time will tell if González is ultimately chased away
by the locals and booted
from office.