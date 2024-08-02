https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/scott-ritter-some-swapped-prisoners-were-likely-on-cia-payroll--1119602043.html

Scott Ritter: Some Swapped Prisoners Were Likely ‘On CIA Payroll’

Scott Ritter: Some Swapped Prisoners Were Likely ‘On CIA Payroll’

Sputnik International

All implications are that some of the people involved in the recent prisoner swap between Moscow and several Western countries were CIA espionage assets, Scott Ritter has told Sputnik.

2024-08-02T10:14+0000

2024-08-02T10:14+0000

2024-08-02T10:14+0000

analysis

scott ritter

prisoner swap

prisoner exchange

evan gershkovich

paul whelan

russia

cia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119604700_0:1:710:400_1920x0_80_0_0_b25c868d14ed5788d1abbdbccc4368a6.jpg

All implications are that some of the people involved in the recent prisoner swap between Moscow and several Western countries were CIA espionage assets, Scott Ritter has told Sputnik.The exchange that occurred on August 1 appears to have been “a deal hashed out between the Russian secret services and the American CIA,” noted the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector.Commenting on what is being called the biggest such swap since the Cold War, Ritter pointed out that among the 16 prisoners released by Russia was Evan Gershkovich, “caught red-handed receiving Russian secrets.” The Wall Street Journal reporter was subsequently charged with espionage, found guilty at trial, and meted out a lengthy sentence.US Marine veteran Paul Whelan was likewise charged with espionage, while self-described Russian political figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, as it turns out, had a US green card.As for the Russian side, among the eight people released by the US in Thursday’s prisoner swap was Vadim Krasikov, recalled Scott Ritter.The former Russian intelligence officer was arrested in Germany in 2019 and accused by Berlin of terminating Chechen terrorist Zelimkhan Khangoshvili on German soil.Krasikov was given a life-sentence in German prison for wiping out a warlord, “somebody who had butchered, murdered Russian prisoners of war during the Chechen conflict and, accordingly, was hunted down and killed in Berlin,” Ritter underscored.Looking ahead, the pundit suggested that the latest prisoner exchange taking place in the twilight of Joe Biden’s presidency “may be the best that US-Russian relations are gonna be for some time now.”The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) stated on Thursday that eight Russian citizens, who were detained and imprisoned in several NATO countries, have been returned to Russia. The exchange took place at Ankara airport (Turkiye) on August 1, 2024, and also included the repatriation of minor children.The security service added that the recently returned Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who had been acting on behalf of foreign states, compromising Russia's security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/russia-fully-satisfied-with-prisoner-swap---source-1119596725.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ritter on Russia-US prisoner swap Sputnik International Ritter on Russia-US prisoner swap 2024-08-02T10:14+0000 true PT2M39S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

cia espionage assets among prisoners swapped, russian american prisoner exchange, prisoner swap, russian prisoner swap, prisoner exchange between russia and america, american prisoners released from russia, russian prisoners released from nato