https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/whats-kamala-harris-running-mate-tim-walz-infamous-for-1119671310.html

What's Kamala Harris' Running Mate Tim Walz Infamous for?

What's Kamala Harris' Running Mate Tim Walz Infamous for?

Sputnik International

While Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been recently lauded by the US liberal press as a widely appealing "man from middle America," conservatives warn he is by no means a "salt-of-the-earth Midwestern dad" referring to his "radical leftist" policies.

2024-08-07T18:28+0000

2024-08-07T18:28+0000

2024-08-07T18:27+0000

americas

us

minnesota

nebraska

iraq

republicans

national guard

2024 us presidential election

kamala harris

life under covid-19 quarantine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082610337_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f8be8cdeec1c70e3cf8b6c290f40624.jpg

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate triggered a storm of criticism from Republicans.While such a response from a party competing for the Oval Office is hardly surprising, Sputnik delved into Walz's record to find out whether the criticism is justified.On Sept. 23, 1995, the would-be governor was arrested for drunken driving in his home state of Nebraska. "A strong odor of alcoholic beverage" emitting from Walz was detected by the police.While commanding the Minnesota National Guard 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in 2005 he hastily quit, leaving his subordinates without leadership after learning that his unit would be sent to Iraq. Then he "embellished and selectively omitted facts" from his military career to look good, as per Minnesota National Guard veterans.As Minnesota governor, Walz introduced strict lockdowns and mask mandates during COVID-19, but loosely treated the elderly. Almost half (45%) of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths were in nursing homes and residential care communities.Walz is also criticized for failing to prevent what is now called the largest pandemic-related fraud in the US: a whopping $250 million from a federal food program was stolen under his watch.He is accused of being slow to call the National Guard to stop violent Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots in 2020 which left many businesses in Minneapolis in ruins and put the lives of police officials in jeopardy.The Minnesota governor has been called by the New York Post "a far-left progressive" largely due to his abortion policies, protection of LGBTQ* and turning the state into a transgender refuge. In April 2023, Walz signed a bill making Minnesota a "sanctuary" for child sex-change operations, including the provision puberty blockers, genital surgery, and hormone therapy including for minors coming from other states.In April and May 2023, he signed bills de facto making it legal to coerce women into having abortions. The laws also repeal Minnesota’s informed-consent provisions and legal protection for infants who survived abortions.*banned as an extremist organization in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/dont-kick-the-left-wing-in-the-teeth-harris-unveils-new-running-mate-1119662901.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/queen-kamala-election-cheating--money-grab-how-us-democrats-failing-democracy-1119531360.html

americas

minnesota

nebraska

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

tim walz, kamala harris' running mate tim walz, minnesota governor tim walz, walz covid policies, walz hesitated to call national guard amid black lives matter riots, minnesota is a sanctuary for transgender people, minnesota's new abortion policies, is walz a progressive, walz leftist policies