How US Military Support and Training Bolstered Georgia Before 2008 Conflict

Sixteen years ago, under President Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia invaded South Ossetia, causing casualties among Russian peacekeepers. Russia swiftly intervened to establish peace, achieving its goal in just five days. But who emboldened Saakashvili's attack?

On August 12, 2008, the New York Times reported that the US' "mixed messages" to Tbilisi encouraged Saakashvili's military actions, including joint drills before the attack and assurances of Georgia's NATO future.

