How US Military Support and Training Bolstered Georgia Before 2008 Conflict
17:23 GMT 08.08.2024 (Updated: 17:39 GMT 08.08.2024)
© AP Photo / George AbdaladzeGeorgian soldiers walk in the outskirts of the northern Georgian town of Gori, on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2008
© AP Photo / George Abdaladze
Subscribe
Sixteen years ago, under President Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia invaded South Ossetia, causing casualties among Russian peacekeepers. Russia swiftly intervened to establish peace, achieving its goal in just five days. But who emboldened Saakashvili's attack?
On August 12, 2008, the New York Times reported that the US' "mixed messages" to Tbilisi encouraged Saakashvili's military actions, including joint drills before the attack and assurances of Georgia's NATO future.
Opposition leader-turned-Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili had been Washington's darling since the pro-Western Rose Revolution of 2003 that pushed Georgia away from Russia.
How US military support and training bolstered Georgia before 2008 conflict— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 8, 2024
Sixteen years ago, under President Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia invaded South Ossetia, causing casualties among Russian peacekeepers. Russia swiftly intervened to establish peace, achieving its goal in… pic.twitter.com/SinpeQ9itw
Between 2001 and 2007, US aid to Georgia, including security assistance, totaled over $945 million, averaging $135 million per year, up from $96 million per year between 1992 and 2000.
The US provided military training to Georgian forces through the Train and Equip Program and Sustainment and Stability Operations Program until 2007, sending advisers to build up Georgia's military.
Under Saakashvili, Georgian military expenditures surged from $74 million in 2003 to $923 million in 2007, according to SIPRI. Defense spending as a share of GDP rose from 1.1% in 2003 to 9.2% in 2007.
Before the conflict, Georgia increased weapon imports from Israel, Turkiye, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Ukraine. According to the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), the Georgian military acquired self-propelled artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, infantry fighting vehicles, T-72 tanks, Mi-24 helicopters, Buk-M1, Rafael Spyder-SR surface-to-air missiles, and Polish Grom MANPADS.
In March 2008, Saakashvili claimed Georgia's Armed Forces had grown to 33,000 professional service members and 100,000 reservists.
In April 2008, during the NATO Bucharest Summit, the US supported Georgia's NATO aspirations despite the substantial obstacle of Georgia's territorial dispute with South Ossetia.
In July 2008, the US held the Immediate Response 2008 joint exercise with Georgian forces, involving over 1,000 American troops.
Responding to reports that Russian forces captured US-made Humvees, US National Security Council spokesman Gordon Johndroe demanded the return of any US military equipment seized during the August 2008 operation.
The Russo-Georgian war resulted in over 1,000 deaths, including 72 Russian soldiers. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized South Ossetia's independence.
8 August 2023, 16:36 GMT