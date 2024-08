How US Military Support and Training Bolstered Georgia Before 2008 Conflict

Between 2001 and 2007, Between 2001 and 2007, US aid to Georgia, including security assistance, totaled over $945 million, averaging $135 million per year, up from $96 million per year between 1992 and 2000.

The US provided military The US provided military training to Georgian forces through the Train and Equip Program and Sustainment and Stability Operations Program until 2007, sending advisers to build up Georgia's military.

Under Saakashvili, Georgian military expenditures surged from $74 million in 2003 to $923 million in 2007, Under Saakashvili, Georgian military expenditures surged from $74 million in 2003 to $923 million in 2007, according to SIPRI. Defense spending as a share of GDP rose from 1.1% in 2003 to 9.2% in 2007.

Before the conflict, Georgia increased weapon imports from Israel, Turkiye, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Ukraine. According to the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), the Georgian military acquired self-propelled artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, infantry fighting vehicles, T-72 tanks, Mi-24 helicopters, Buk-M1, Rafael Spyder-SR surface-to-air missiles, and Polish Grom MANPADS. Before the conflict, Georgia increased weapon imports from Israel, Turkiye, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Ukraine. According to the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), the Georgian military acquired self-propelled artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, infantry fighting vehicles, T-72 tanks, Mi-24 helicopters, Buk-M1, Rafael Spyder-SR surface-to-air missiles, and Polish Grom MANPADS.

In March 2008, Saakashvili claimed Georgia's Armed Forces had grown to 33,000 professional service members and 100,000 reservists. In March 2008, Saakashvili claimed Georgia's Armed Forces had grown to 33,000 professional service members and 100,000 reservists.

In April 2008, during the NATO Bucharest Summit, the US supported Georgia's In April 2008, during the NATO Bucharest Summit, the US supported Georgia's NATO aspirations despite the substantial obstacle of Georgia's territorial dispute with South Ossetia.

In July 2008, the US held the Immediate Response 2008 joint exercise with Georgian forces, involving over 1,000 American troops. In July 2008, the US held the Immediate Response 2008 joint exercise with Georgian forces, involving over 1,000 American troops.

Responding to reports that Russian forces captured US-made Humvees, US National Security Council spokesman Gordon Johndroe demanded the return of any US military equipment seized during Responding to reports that Russian forces captured US-made Humvees, US National Security Council spokesman Gordon Johndroe demanded the return of any US military equipment seized during the August 2008 operation