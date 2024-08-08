https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/hungarys-mvm-says-russian-gas-supplies-seamless-despite-situation-on-russian-border-1119680256.html
Hungary's MVM Says Russian Gas Supplies Seamless Despite Situation on Russian Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian energy company MVM CEEnergy told Sputnik on Thursday that it receives gas from Russia uninterruptedly along several routes despite the current developments near the gas metering station in the Russian border town of Sudzha.
On Tuesday, Sudzha was subjected to repeated massive shelling by Ukraine
. On Wednesday, the head of the settlement described the situation in the town as "very tense
." The supply route via the Sudzha gas metering station is currently the only one for Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe.
Natural gas supplies to Hungary are seamless, as MVM CEEnergy manages gas deliveries along several routes in cooperation with contract suppliers and ensures the fulfillment of contractual obligations, the company said.
In May 2022, Ukraine stopped
accepting gas for transit through the Sokhranovka station, saying that it was under the control of Russian forces in the Lugansk People's Republic. As a result, the Sudzha station was the only one left for the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine. Russian energy giant Gazprom supplied about 15 billion cubic meters a year through the pipeline last year, accounting for 4.5% of total EU consumption. Slovakia, Hungary, Austria and Italy receive gas through the pipeline.