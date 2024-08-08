International
US CENTCOM Informs F-22 Raptor Jets Arrived in Middle East to Counter 'Iran Threat'
US CENTCOM Informs F-22 Raptor Jets Arrived in Middle East to Counter ‘Iran Threat’
Sputnik International
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that additional F-22 Raptors have arrived in the Middle East to counter "threats posed by Iran" and the groups it backs.
On Friday, media reported that the US would dispatch additional combat aircraft to the Middle East to counter “threats from Iran” and Iranian-allied groups in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen who expressed the intent to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel to avenge the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Israel carried out dual assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in Beirut and Tehran, respectively, last week. Iran and Hezbollah are expected to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel. NBC News reported, citing an unnamed Israeli official, that the Jewish state was preparing for a potential prolonged attack by both Hamas and Hezbollah, keen to avenge the deaths of their leaders.
16:25 GMT 08.08.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that additional F-22 Raptors have arrived in the Middle East to counter "threats posed by Iran" and the groups it backs.
On Friday, media reported that the US would dispatch additional combat aircraft to the Middle East to counter “threats from Iran” and Iranian-allied groups in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen who expressed the intent to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel to avenge the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
“U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8 as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region and to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups,” CENTCOM said via X.
Israel carried out dual assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in Beirut and Tehran, respectively, last week. Iran and Hezbollah are expected to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.
NBC News reported, citing an unnamed Israeli official, that the Jewish state was preparing for a potential prolonged attack by both Hamas and Hezbollah, keen to avenge the deaths of their leaders.
