Which US Navy Warships are Deployed in Middle Eastern Hot Spots?

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, previously operating near Guam, was ordered to sail to the Middle East in order to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran. So which US naval forces have been presently operating in the Middle East?

Eastern MediterraneanThe Red SeaAs per al Arabiya News these ships are present:The Persian GulfThe Gulf of Oman- USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer;- USS Halsey (DDG-97), an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer;- USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), an Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer;

