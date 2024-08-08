International
Which US Navy Warships are Deployed in Middle Eastern Hot Spots?
The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, previously operating near Guam, was ordered to sail to the Middle East in order to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran. So which US naval forces have been presently operating in the Middle East?
Eastern MediterraneanThe Red SeaAs per al Arabiya News these ships are present:The Persian GulfThe Gulf of Oman- USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer;- USS Halsey (DDG-97), an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer;- USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), an Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer;
uss abraham lincoln carrier strike group, middle east, uss theodore roosevelt, iran-israel conflict, gaza war, palestinians, hamas, yemeni houthis, us naval forces deployed in the middle east
17:44 GMT 08.08.2024
Ekaterina Blinova
The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, previously operating near Guam, was ordered to sail to the Middle East in order to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran. So which US naval forces have been presently operating in the Middle East?
Eastern Mediterranean
The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group made up of made up of Wasp, USS New York (LPD-21) and USS Oak Hill (LSD-51), have been operating in the area as of August 5, according to USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker.
The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit is deployed in the naval zone and consists of a command element, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 24.
The Red Sea
As per al Arabiya News these ships are present:
USS Cole (DDG-67), an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis-equipped guided missile destroyer.
USS Laboon (DDG-58), an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.
The Persian Gulf
US Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the gulf under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA).
The Gulf of Oman
Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 led by USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), the Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered, aircraft carrier.
USS Lake Erie (CG-70), an Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser.
Destroyer Squadron 23 which is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt and consists of:
- USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer;
- USS Halsey (DDG-97), an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer;
- USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), an Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer;
Carrier Air Wing Eleven, a US Navy aircraft carrier air wing, is attached to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 and consists of nine squadrons flying F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2C Hawkeyes, C-2A Greyhounds and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks.
