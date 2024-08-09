Iran's IRGC Enhances Naval Capabilities With 'Untrackable' Anti-Ship Missiles Amid Rising Tensions

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/irans-irgc-enhances-naval-capabilities-with-untrackable-anti-ship-missiles-amid-rising-tensions-1119692769.html
The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has expanded its arsenal with high-explosive anti-ship cruise missiles that cannot be tracked, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Friday.
The anti-ship cruise missiles with new capabilities, including a high-explosive warhead, have entered service with the IRGC navy on the orders of IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, the news agency reported, citing the navy. Iran is reportedly preparing to attack Israel soon after Palestinian movement Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an Israeli strike in Tehran last week. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president. The movement blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered. The IRGC vowed to carry out a retaliatory strike at an appropriate time and place. Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, also said that Iran reserves the right to respond to Haniyeh's death when it deems it necessary.
