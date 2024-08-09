https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russias-kursk-nuclear-plant-operating-normally-radiation-level-as-usual---press-service-1119696965.html
Russia's Kursk Nuclear Plant Operating Normally, Radiation Level as Usual - Press Service
Russia's Kursk Nuclear Plant Operating Normally, Radiation Level as Usual - Press Service
Sputnik International
Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating normally, and the radiation level is normal, the press service of the plant said on Friday.
2024-08-09T17:50+0000
2024-08-09T17:50+0000
2024-08-09T17:50+0000
russia
kursk
russia
ukraine
the united nations (un)
kursk
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russian defense ministry
valery gerasimov
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119697035_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ea08a604c0822466309edeb4135128f.jpg
"The Kursk NPP is operating normally. At the Kursk NPP, power units No. 3 and No. 4 are in operation at the capacity set by the dispatch schedule. Power units No. 1 and No. 2 are in operation mode 'without generation," the statement read. The radiation level at the station and in its vicinity is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of power units and does not exceed natural indicators, the plant said.The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation in Russia’s Kursk region, UN spokeswoman Florencia Soto said on Friday.The UN is gathering information but does not have a presence on the ground to verify reports, she added.Commenting on the Kursk Region attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said that Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russian-rights-council-to-ask-intl-organizations-to-recognize-kursk-attacks-as-terrorism-1119694619.html
kursk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119697035_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f565dfd3afb9b1fd11837ad86afa4a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kursk attack, russia's kursk region invasion, ukraine attacks russian region, what's happening in russia's kursk, russia's kursk nuclear plant
kursk attack, russia's kursk region invasion, ukraine attacks russian region, what's happening in russia's kursk, russia's kursk nuclear plant
Russia's Kursk Nuclear Plant Operating Normally, Radiation Level as Usual - Press Service
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating normally, and the radiation level is normal, the press service of the plant said on Friday.
"The Kursk
NPP is operating normally. At the Kursk NPP, power units No. 3 and No. 4 are in operation at the capacity set by the dispatch schedule. Power units No. 1 and No. 2 are in operation mode 'without generation," the statement read.
The radiation level at the station and in its vicinity is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of power units and does not exceed natural indicators, the plant said.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk Region. The next day, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the advance deep into Russian territory had been halted.
The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation in Russia’s Kursk region
, UN spokeswoman Florencia Soto said on Friday.
“We have been closely monitoring the developments,” Soto said during a UN briefing when asked about the UN position on Ukraine sending troops into Russian territory.
The UN is gathering information but does not have a presence on the ground to verify reports, she added.
Commenting on the Kursk Region attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said that Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances
.