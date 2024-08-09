https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russias-kursk-nuclear-plant-operating-normally-radiation-level-as-usual---press-service-1119696965.html

Russia's Kursk Nuclear Plant Operating Normally, Radiation Level as Usual - Press Service

Sputnik International

Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating normally, and the radiation level is normal, the press service of the plant said on Friday.

"The Kursk NPP is operating normally. At the Kursk NPP, power units No. 3 and No. 4 are in operation at the capacity set by the dispatch schedule. Power units No. 1 and No. 2 are in operation mode 'without generation," the statement read. The radiation level at the station and in its vicinity is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of power units and does not exceed natural indicators, the plant said.The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation in Russia’s Kursk region, UN spokeswoman Florencia Soto said on Friday.The UN is gathering information but does not have a presence on the ground to verify reports, she added.Commenting on the Kursk Region attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said that Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.

