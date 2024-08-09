International
Russia
Russia's Kursk Nuclear Plant Operating Normally, Radiation Level as Usual - Press Service
Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating normally, and the radiation level is normal, the press service of the plant said on Friday.
"The Kursk NPP is operating normally. At the Kursk NPP, power units No. 3 and No. 4 are in operation at the capacity set by the dispatch schedule. Power units No. 1 and No. 2 are in operation mode 'without generation," the statement read. The radiation level at the station and in its vicinity is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of power units and does not exceed natural indicators, the plant said.The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation in Russia’s Kursk region, UN spokeswoman Florencia Soto said on Friday.The UN is gathering information but does not have a presence on the ground to verify reports, she added.Commenting on the Kursk Region attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said that Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.
Russia's Kursk Nuclear Plant Operating Normally, Radiation Level as Usual - Press Service

Kursk nuclear power plant in the town of Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating normally, and the radiation level is normal, the press service of the plant said on Friday.
"The Kursk NPP is operating normally. At the Kursk NPP, power units No. 3 and No. 4 are in operation at the capacity set by the dispatch schedule. Power units No. 1 and No. 2 are in operation mode 'without generation," the statement read.
The radiation level at the station and in its vicinity is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of power units and does not exceed natural indicators, the plant said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk Region. The next day, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the advance deep into Russian territory had been halted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting with Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov
Russia
Russian Rights Council to Ask Int'l Organizations to Recognize Kursk Attacks as Terrorism
14:19 GMT
The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation in Russia’s Kursk region, UN spokeswoman Florencia Soto said on Friday.
“We have been closely monitoring the developments,” Soto said during a UN briefing when asked about the UN position on Ukraine sending troops into Russian territory.
The UN is gathering information but does not have a presence on the ground to verify reports, she added.
Commenting on the Kursk Region attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said that Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.
