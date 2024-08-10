IDF Claims Islamic Jihad Commander May Have Been In Gaza School Bombed by Israel
© AP PhotoIn this image made from a video, people inspect the dome at a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)
© AP Photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A commander of one of the brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement with a "high probability" was in the Al-Taba’een School in Gaza City, which was attacked by Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Saturday.
Earlier, Palestinian emergency services reported that an Israeli plane had fired three missiles at the Al-Taba’een School in Gaza, where refugees had gathered for morning prayers. According to preliminary data, 100 people were killed. The IDF announced an attack on a school in the Gaza Strip, claiming that fighters from Palestinian movement Hamas had set up a military headquarters there.
"According to various intelligence indications, there is a high probability that the commander of the Central Camps Brigade of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, Ashraf Juda, was at the military headquarters at the Al-Taba’een School that was targeted," the army said on Telegram.
The IDF clarified that it was not yet clear whether Juda had been hit.
Algeria has requested a UN Security Council meeting in connection with the incident. The UN Human Rights Office condemned the attack, noting that it was one of 21 schools targeted by the IDF since July 4.
In addition, the IDF claimed that in recent months, Hamas had allegedly increasingly used school buildings, which often serve as shelters for civilians, "as military facilities, command and control centers, for storing weapons, and to execute terrorist attacks."
Israel has justified attacks on hospitals, schools and refugee camps by claiming that militant leaders were among the population. The UN Human Rights Office contended that does not allow Israel to act with impunity.
"While the co-location by armed groups of military objectives with civilians or the use of the presence of civilians with the objective of shielding a military objective from attack constitute violations of [International Humanitarian Law (IHL)], it does not negate Israel’s obligation to comply strictly with IHL, including the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution when carrying out military operations. Israel, as the occupying power, is obliged to provide the population it has forcibly displaced with basic humanitarian needs, including safe shelter," the statement read.
Earlier, the Israeli army said that at least 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants had been killed in the Israeli strike on the Al-Taba’een School.