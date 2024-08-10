https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/idf-claims-islamic-jihad-commander-may-have-been-in-gaza-school-bombed-by-israel-1119714217.html

IDF Claims Islamic Jihad Commander May Have Been In Gaza School Bombed by Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that a brigade commander of the Islamic Jihad may have been in the school it bombed, which killed more than 100 people.

Earlier, Palestinian emergency services reported that an Israeli plane had fired three missiles at the Al-Taba’een School in Gaza, where refugees had gathered for morning prayers. According to preliminary data, 100 people were killed. The IDF announced an attack on a school in the Gaza Strip, claiming that fighters from Palestinian movement Hamas had set up a military headquarters there. The IDF clarified that it was not yet clear whether Juda had been hit. Algeria has requested a UN Security Council meeting in connection with the incident. The UN Human Rights Office condemned the attack, noting that it was one of 21 schools targeted by the IDF since July 4. In addition, the IDF claimed that in recent months, Hamas had allegedly increasingly used school buildings, which often serve as shelters for civilians, "as military facilities, command and control centers, for storing weapons, and to execute terrorist attacks." Israel has justified attacks on hospitals, schools and refugee camps by claiming that militant leaders were among the population. The UN Human Rights Office contended that does not allow Israel to act with impunity.Earlier, the Israeli army said that at least 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants had been killed in the Israeli strike on the Al-Taba’een School.

