https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/biden-namedrops-pelosi-among-dems-who-pushed-him-to-drop-out-in-first-interview-since-announcement-1119727111.html

Biden Namedrops Pelosi Among Dems Who Pushed Him to Drop Out in First Interview Since Announcement

Biden Namedrops Pelosi Among Dems Who Pushed Him to Drop Out in First Interview Since Announcement

Sputnik International

Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the upcoming November presidential election on July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement as the Democratic Party nominee. The decision came after months of growing pressure on Biden not to seek reelection amid the increasingly visible decline in his mental and physical state.

2024-08-11T18:34+0000

2024-08-11T18:34+0000

2024-08-11T19:00+0000

americas

joe biden

nancy pelosi

donald trump

us

democratic party

senate

nato

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119726954_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_99ac44ef922b7d7cc434e483fe81399d.jpg

President Biden namedropped former House speaker Nancy Pelosi as one of the Democratic Party power players who convinced him to drop out of the election.“Number two, when I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president,” Biden said, contradicting sentiments he’d expressed only weeks prior about his intention to run again and defeat Donald Trump a second time.“I can’t even say how old I am; it’s hard for me to get it out of my mouth. But things got moving so quickly, it didn’t happen,” Biden said in Sunday’s interview. “Although it’s a great honor to be a president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I – most important think you can do. And that is – we must, must, we must defeat Trump.”“If Trump wins…I mean, if Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” Biden said, when asked whether he was confident in a peaceful transfer of power after the election. “He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it….Look at what they’re trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes. They’re putting people in place in states that they’re gonna count the votes, right?” Biden said, referring to mostly Republican state officials’ plans to tighten voter ID laws and take other measures to ensure election integrity in the wake of the 2020 race, which Trump and his allies continue to maintain was “stolen” from him using rigged voting machines and the unrestrained use of mail-in ballots.The Biden interview comes after weeks of speculation and reporting about the behind-the-scenes pressures the president faced three weeks ago when he announced plans to resign, a decision Trump has characterized as a “coup of and by Democrats.”Veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported in late July that former president Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were prepared to invoke the 25th amendment to the Constitution – which allows for a president to be removed from power if he or she is deemed no longer able to carry out their duties, if Biden refused to quit the race. Obama reportedly told Biden that he’d received Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval to invoke the amendment.Pelosi revived speculation regarding the inner workings of the Biden White House on Friday after saying the resignation letter the president put out before making his formal televised address on the issue “didn’t sound like Joe Biden to me.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/is-us-democratic-system-crumbling-voters-on-both-sides-of-aisle-losing-trust-in-election-1119496178.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/what-is-joe-bidens-legacy-1119458389.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

who forced joe biden out, did obama force joe biden out, did kamala harris force joe biden out, did nancy pelosi force joe biden to quit, was biden ousted in a party coup