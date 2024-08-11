https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/russian-military-repels-ukrainian-advances-in-kursk-destroys-us-made-stryker-vehicles-1119722245.html

Russian Military Repels Ukrainian Advances in Kursk, Destroys US-Made Stryker Vehicles

Sputnik International

Russian military forces thwarted attempts by Ukrainian mobile groups on armored vehicles to penetrate deeper into the Kursk region throughout the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

2024-08-11T11:45+0000

"Throughout the day, actions by forces of Battlegroup Sever and the reserves that arrived, along with strikes from army aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Tolpino, Zhuravli, and Obshchy Kolodez prevented breakthrough attempts by mobile enemy groups on armored vehicles into Russian territory," the statement said.Russian forces also launched missile and artillery strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the Kursk region."As a result of missile strikes and artillery fire on concentrations of personnel and equipment of the 22nd, 41st, and 115th Mechanized Brigades, and the 80th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Staraya Sorochina, Korenevo, Sudzha, and Borki, the enemy lost 35 soldiers, five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, and three cars," the ministry's summary on the repulsion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attempt to invade Russian territory said.Additionally, Russian aviation, artillery, and UAV units struck three launchers and destroyed the radar station of a US-made Patriot air defense system.Furthermore, ammunition depots of Ukraine's Donetsk battlegroup and concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 156 areas were hit, as clarified by the Russian Ministry of Defense.Russian air defense systems shot down four Tochka-U missiles, a French-made Hammer guided bomb, 15 HIMARS and Vampire missiles, and 71 drones, 30 of which were outside the special military operation zone.Ukrainian units lost up to 110 soldiers in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Vostok."Units of Battlegroup Vostok improved their positions on the front line, inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Vodyanoye and Novocheretovatoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.Forces of Battlegroup Yug improved their tactical position and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost up to 385 soldiers, one infantry fighting vehicle, and three cars.Battlegroup Tsentr units took more advantageous positions and repelled three Ukrainian attacks. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 425 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, including one US-made Bradley, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, four cars, a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a US-made 155 mm Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 gun, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, and a 100 mm Rapira gun."The enemy's losses amounted to up to 190 soldiers, two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, seven armored combat vehicles, two cars, a Croatian-made 122 mm RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket system, and three 122 mm D-30 howitzers. An ammunition depot was destroyed," the statement said.Battlegroup Zapad inflicted losses on the formations of three Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka, and Torskoye, and repelled two counterattacks, resulting in more than 520 enemy soldiers being killed, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday. Furthermore, according to the ministry, during counter-battery combat, a British-made FH-70 howitzer, a D-20 gun, two D-30 howitzers, a British-made L-119 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were struck.Additionally, two electronic warfare stations, a Khortytsa and Nota, and two ammunition depots were destroyed.Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots, with Ukraine losing more than 70 soldiers. According to the ministry, units of the battlegroup inflicted losses on the formations of the 41st Infantry and 44th Airmobile Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Orekhov and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye region.

