US Military Exports Skyrocketing as Washington Continues to Fuel Global Conflicts

Sputnik International

The US' arms exports have risen dramatically since 2022 and may top $100 billion by the year's end, according to the Pentagon.

In fiscal year (FY) 2022, sales through the US government's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system jumped to $49.7 billion from $34.8 billion in FY2021; in FY2023, this number rose again to around $66.2 billion. So far, FMS sales are already above $80 billion for FY2024, as per the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.Still, the total value of transferred weapons, services and security cooperation activities conducted under the Foreign Military Sales system in FY2023 was $80.9 billion, representing a 55.9% increase from a total of $51.9 billion in FY2022.In 2024, the US State Department unveiled government-to-government FMS sales for FY2023, which required congressional notification:Poland:Germany:Norway:Czech Republic:Bulgaria:Australia:Canada:South Korea:Japan:Kuwait:Qatar:In addition to that, direct commercial sales (DCS) between foreign nations and US defense contractors jumped from $153.6 billion in FY2022 to $157.5 billion for FY2023. These sales included unspecified military hardware, services and technical data.The US State Department provided a glimpse on what major DCS Congressional Notifications included in FY2023:Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) highlights that arms exports by the US rose by 17% between 2014–18 and 2019–23. The US share of total global arms exports increased from 34% to 42%. Between 2019 and 2023, the US delivered major arms to 107 states, which was more than the next two biggest exporters combined, as per SIPRI.The institute projects that the US will continue to ramp up military sales in 2024 and beyond, with the focus on combat aircraft, tanks and other armored vehicles, artillery, SAM systems and warships.

