Russia's Medvedev Says Ukraine Will Suffer Punishment for Terrorist Sortie Into Kursk Region
© Sputnik / Maxim Platonov/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev will "suffer deserved punishment" for the attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine has made a terrorist sortie into our territory. All assessments were given by the president a few days ago and yesterday ... They will certainly suffer deserved punishment for what they have done," Medvedev said at a meeting on the progress of the United Russia party's humanitarian mission in the Kursk Region.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin added.
In Russia's border Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counterterrorism regime is in place to ensure the safety of citizens and to suppress threats of terrorist attacks by Ukrainian stay-behind groups.
What prized NATO hardware has turned to scrap metal during Ukraine’s Kursk attack?— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 13, 2024
The ill-fated attempted incursion into the Kursk region offers further proof that the West is fighting Russia with the hands of Ukrainians in its proxy war. Videos published by the Russian… pic.twitter.com/tE5wO9nC65