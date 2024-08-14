https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/ln-choosing-sides-the-us-says-embassies-are-fair-game-1119761270.html

Marandi joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday to discuss the tension in the Middle East, and how the West has been playing a role in that tension by fortifying their support for Israel.

Fears of a regional war in the Middle East have been growing since the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an attack on his residence in Tehran. Just hours prior, Israel also struck south Beirut and killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for the assassination and have vowed retaliation.Mohammad Marandi, a professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday to discuss the tension in the Middle East, and how the West has been playing a role in that tension by fortifying their support for Israel.“Thus, the Iranians recognized that the only way to force the regime to think twice and to 'create deterrence' was to strike it directly, and that's why in April Iran did attack the Israeli regime. That deterrence worked for two, three months, but, apparently, it's not enough because of the assassination in Tehran,” the educator added. “That was a violation of Iranian sovereignty, that was a crime. That was a violation of international law.”Sputnik’s Jamarl Thomas then asked the radio guest if Iran will plan to strike in coordination with Hezbollah and the Houthis.“The Iranians so far, they've been playing psychological warfare with the Israelis, putting pressure on the regime, canceling flights, canceling all sorts of ordinary events that would take place in that entity. And when the time is right and when the Iranians feel that their defenses are down, Iran will strike hard,” he added.The White House released a joint statement on Monday in which the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy spoke on the current situation in the Middle East. The Western leaders expressed their “full support” for ongoing efforts to “de-escalate tensions and reach a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza”.The joint statement added that “unfettered delivery and distribution of aid is needed” and that they will support the “defense of Israel against Iranian aggression and against attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups”. These Western nations also called on Iran to “stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place.”“So, this simply reinforces the logic of Iran, that Iran must punish the regime. Because when the US and the Europeans fail to criticize, let alone condemn the regime, and blame Iran for this situation, then that means you're on your own. You have to punish the Israelis yourself,” he added.On Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Russia in preparation for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders are expected to discuss developing bilateral cooperation and will exchange views on the situation in the Middle East in light of the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict and unprecedented humanitarian disaster in the region, Sputnik reported.Putin said on Tuesday that Russia is monitoring the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine with “great pain and anxiety”. Abbas added that the US has failed to create a Palestinian state due to US pressure.“The US and the Europeans are seen as complicit in this genocide. They are partners in this genocide and in other conflicts across the region and across the world. So, you are seeing how non-Western countries are gradually replacing the West.”Thomas pointed to the irony that the US has been stockpiling the Middle East with military arsenals but at the same time has been encouraging Iran to stand down and de-escalate tensions with Israel.The US State Department announced on Tuesday that they had approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including a number of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, US media reported. The sale includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles 120 mm tank ammunition and high explosive mortars and tactical vehicles. However, the sales will take years to fulfill and are meant to help Israel militarily in the long term.It was also reported on Monday that the US will resume sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia following more than three years of imposing limits on the kingdom in response to human rights issues after thousands of civilians were killed in Saudi-led airstrikes against Houthi rebels. But now, it is the US, Britain and Israel that have been striking Houthi targets in Yemen after the rebels began firing missiles at commercial ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians.“Do you think that these city-states, like in Dubai or anywhere else in the Persian Gulf, can match Iran in any conflict? No, they'll go down immediately. They are minorities in their own country, as I'm sure you know,” he added.

