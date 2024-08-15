https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/ex-ukrainian-top-general-reportedly-behind-nord-stream-pipeline-sabotage---wsj-1119776826.html
Three out of four Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea to provide Western Europe with natural gas were destroyed on September 26, 2022.
Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan within a few days, and all orders regarding the operation were given verbally, so as not to leave any evidence, according to the sources.

Valery Zaluzhny, who served as Ukraine's commander-in-chief at the time, ignored Zelensky's order and his team modified the original plan to destroy the pipeline. However, Zaluzhny denied his involvement in the attack, saying that he wasn't aware and that any suggestions to the contrary were "a mere provocation."

The WSJ report comes after German authorities issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man suspected of being involved in the Nord Stream explosion and identified only as Volodymyr Z., a diving instructor.

The new findings could worsen relations between Ukraine and Germany, the second-largest Kiev's supporter, according to the WSJ.

Moscow proceeds from the assumption that Western countries are either hiding something or simply covering up the perpetrators of these terrorist acts.
07:12 GMT 15.08.2024 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 15.08.2024)
Three out of four Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea to provide Western Europe with natural gas were destroyed on September 26, 2022. Western investigators have so far failed to find the saboteurs behind the blast.
The September 2022 "shoestring operation" to blow up the Nord Stream pipeline network
was initially a plot by a handful of senior Ukrainian military officers, The Wall Street Journal
reported, citing the officers involved in the plot.
Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan within a few days, and all orders regarding the operation were given verbally, so as not to leave any evidence, according to the sources.
Zelensky ordered a halt after the CIA learned of "one of the most audacious acts of sabotage in modern history" and reportedly asked the then-Ukrainian president to pull the plug.
Valery Zaluzhny, who served as Ukraine’s commander-in-chief at the time, ignored Zelensky’s order and his team modified the original plan to destroy the pipeline. However, Zaluzhny denied his involvement in the attack, saying that he wasn’t aware and that any suggestions to the contrary were "a mere provocation."
The WSJ report comes after German authorities issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man suspected of being involved in the Nord Stream explosion
and identified only as Volodymyr Z., a diving instructor.
The new findings could worsen relations between Ukraine and Germany, the second-largest Kiev’s supporter, according to the WSJ.
Russia considers the Nord Stream sabotage an act of international terrorism. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the West has deliberately dragged its feet on a probe into the Nord Stream blasts, and that the authorities of Germany, Denmark and Sweden have refused to cooperate with Russia on the matter.
Moscow proceeds from the assumption that Western countries
are either hiding something or simply covering up the perpetrators of these terrorist acts.