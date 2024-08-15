https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/ex-ukrainian-top-general-reportedly-behind-nord-stream-pipeline-sabotage---wsj-1119776826.html

Ex-Ukrainian Top General Reportedly Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

Ex-Ukrainian Top General Reportedly Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

Sputnik International

Three out of four Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea to provide Western Europe with natural gas were destroyed on September 26, 2022.

2024-08-15T07:12+0000

2024-08-15T07:12+0000

2024-08-15T07:20+0000

world

russia

us

ukraine

germany

norway

nord stream

explosions

investigation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg

The September 2022 "shoestring operation" to blow up the Nord Stream pipeline network was initially a plot by a handful of senior Ukrainian military officers, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the officers involved in the plot.Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan within a few days, and all orders regarding the operation were given verbally, so as not to leave any evidence, according to the sources.Valery Zaluzhny, who served as Ukraine’s commander-in-chief at the time, ignored Zelensky’s order and his team modified the original plan to destroy the pipeline. However, Zaluzhny denied his involvement in the attack, saying that he wasn’t aware and that any suggestions to the contrary were "a mere provocation."The WSJ report comes after German authorities issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man suspected of being involved in the Nord Stream explosion and identified only as Volodymyr Z., a diving instructor.The new findings could worsen relations between Ukraine and Germany, the second-largest Kiev’s supporter, according to the WSJ.Moscow proceeds from the assumption that Western countries are either hiding something or simply covering up the perpetrators of these terrorist acts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/hersh-biden-made-decision-to-destroy-nord-stream-2-few-weeks-before-ukraine-operation-began-1115756868.html

russia

ukraine

germany

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the nord stream pipeline network, the nord stream explosion, the september 2022 "shoestring operation" to blow up the nord stream network, volodymyr zelensky's alleged order to blow up the nord stream pipelines, german authorities, the nord stream sabotage