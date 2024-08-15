International
Ukraine Lacks Capacity, Munitions to Overcome Russia’s Advantages - Pentagon Watchdog
Ukraine Lacks Capacity, Munitions to Overcome Russia’s Advantages - Pentagon Watchdog
Ukraine lacks the capacity and munitions to overcome Russia’s air and ground advantages and is suffering heavy casualties, the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said in a new quarterly report published on Thursday.
"The UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces] continued to suffer heavy attrition rates and lack sufficient capabilities and munitions—particularly artillery, air defense, and long-range strike capabilities—to overcome Russia’s air and ground advantages," the report said. Despite US supplies of munition that began arriving in June, Ukraine will not be able to overcome Russia's daily fire rate of 10,000 artillery rounds or conduct a large-scale offensive operation for at least six months, the report added.The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
Ukraine Lacks Capacity, Munitions to Overcome Russia’s Advantages - Pentagon Watchdog

15:11 GMT 15.08.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Ukraine lacks the capacity and munitions to overcome Russia’s air and ground advantages and is suffering heavy casualties, the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said in a new quarterly report published on Thursday.
"The UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces] continued to suffer heavy attrition rates and lack sufficient capabilities and munitions—particularly artillery, air defense, and long-range strike capabilities—to overcome Russia’s air and ground advantages," the report said.
Despite US supplies of munition that began arriving in June, Ukraine will not be able to overcome Russia's daily fire rate of 10,000 artillery rounds or conduct a large-scale offensive operation for at least six months, the report added.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
