https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/ukraine-lacks-capacity-munitions-to-overcome-russias-advantages---pentagon-watchdog-1119781353.html

Ukraine Lacks Capacity, Munitions to Overcome Russia’s Advantages - Pentagon Watchdog

Ukraine Lacks Capacity, Munitions to Overcome Russia’s Advantages - Pentagon Watchdog

Sputnik International

Ukraine lacks the capacity and munitions to overcome Russia’s air and ground advantages and is suffering heavy casualties, the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said in a new quarterly report published on Thursday.

2024-08-15T15:11+0000

2024-08-15T15:11+0000

2024-08-15T15:11+0000

military

russia

ukraine

oig

military aid

us military aid

foreign military aid

sergey lavrov

kiev

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116957421_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_ea2baa0a0a9be62651ea82956412b331.jpg

"The UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces] continued to suffer heavy attrition rates and lack sufficient capabilities and munitions—particularly artillery, air defense, and long-range strike capabilities—to overcome Russia’s air and ground advantages," the report said. Despite US supplies of munition that began arriving in June, Ukraine will not be able to overcome Russia's daily fire rate of 10,000 artillery rounds or conduct a large-scale offensive operation for at least six months, the report added.The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev