US Unveils $125Mln Ukraine Aid Package, Includes Stingers, Artillery Shells - White House
US Unveils $125Mln Ukraine Aid Package, Includes Stingers, Artillery Shells - White House
The United States is providing Ukraine a new $125 million aid package that includes additional Stinger missiles and artillery shells, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said on Friday.
"Included in this package are Stinger missiles, more 155 and 105 millimeter artillery ammunition, which has been instrumental, and anti-armor systems as well," Kirby told reporters. Kirby noted that the package is valued at $125 million.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement said the package also includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems, multi-mission radars, and anti-tank weapons.The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
US Unveils $125Mln Ukraine Aid Package, Includes Stingers, Artillery Shells - White House

18:18 GMT 09.08.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is providing Ukraine a new $125 million aid package that includes additional Stinger missiles and artillery shells, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said on Friday.
"Included in this package are Stinger missiles, more 155 and 105 millimeter artillery ammunition, which has been instrumental, and anti-armor systems as well," Kirby told reporters.
Kirby noted that the package is valued at $125 million.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement said the package also includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems, multi-mission radars, and anti-tank weapons.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
