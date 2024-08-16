https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/japan-marks-79th-anniversary-of-a-bomb-but-fast-tracks-to-become-third-largest-military-spender-1119787225.html

Japan Marks 79th Anniversary of A-Bomb, But Fast Tracks to Become Third Largest Military Spender

Sputnik International

On the morning of August 6th, 1945, the Japanese city of Hiroshima was destroyed by the first atomic bomb to be used as a weapon of war, according to the Imperial War Museums. Within the first four days of the blast, roughly 120,000 people died as a result of American bombing. While some were vaporized in an instant, others suffered from their wounds or radiation. Just three days later, a second atomic bomb was used to devastate the city of Nagasaki where an estimated 73,000 people were killed by an American bomb.The West has often referred to the attack as the "Atomic bomb that was responsible for ending World War II". But some historians believe the deaths of hundreds of thousands civilians was unnecessary, and argue that the Japanese were already prepared to surrender. One of these historians is Dr. Peter Kuznick, who joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour to discuss the use of the atomic bomb in World War II.“...at Yalta in February of ‘45, Stalin promised Roosevelt that the Soviets would be in the Pacific War three months after the end of the war in Europe,” he added. “They knew the Japanese were defeated. We'd been intercepting the Japanese cables. We broke the codes early in the war. We knew what they were saying, that the only obstacle to surrender is the US demand for a complete surrender.”On August 14 the Japanese accepted the demand of unconditional surrender, however it was not until September 2nd that the final Japanese surrender was signed. But the analyst suggested that the notion that the atomic bomb ended the war is nonsense.The Soviets joined the war in early August, the analyst explains, which is when the Japanese “really knew that the war was over”. It was not the use of the atomic bomb that influenced the Japanese to surrender, but the Soviets decision to join the war, the analyst argued.US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a group of security officials on Saturday that war with China is “neither imminent nor unavoidable”, a US news source reported. Austin’s comments followed a meeting he had with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun in what was the first in-person meeting between the defense officials following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the Chinese island of Taiwan.China condemned Pelosi's visit as a move by the US to support Taiwanese separatism. Following a meeting in July, the US and Japan announced the strengthening of their military ties as well as reinforcing the US Forces Japan to a warfighting command, Sputnik reported. This week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his plans to step down as leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). As an ally to the US, the prime minister was responsible for militarizing Japan - in fact, Japan is on track to becoming the world’s third-largest military spender after the US and China. But he could not overcome sinking approval ratings which followed a corruption scandal surrounding the LDP, as well as rising living costs and a weakening yen, Sputnik reported.

