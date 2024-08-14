https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/harris-seeks-to-distance-herself-from-bidens-unpopularity-on-economy---reports-1119769646.html

Harris Seeks to Distance Herself From Biden's Unpopularity on Economy - Reports

Harris Seeks to Distance Herself From Biden's Unpopularity on Economy - Reports

Sputnik International

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans to distance herself from incumbent White House occupant Joe Biden's unpopularity on the economy and other issues, Axios reported on Wednesday.

2024-08-14T15:45+0000

2024-08-14T15:45+0000

2024-08-14T15:45+0000

americas

us

kamala harris

joe biden

democratic national convention

democratic national committee

north carolina

white house

donald trump

democratic party

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119769485_0:99:3070:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_2847741b264845dbc74c29fe1f373feb.jpg

While Harris does not intend to disclose this plan publicly, she wants to break with Biden on economic issues and, first of all, on rising prices, the report said, citing the vice president’s advisers. This is part of a "highly choreographed" effort aimed at portraying Harris as a different kind of Democrat, according to the report. Harris plans to share with voters how she would govern if she wins the November election during her first policy speech in North Carolina on Friday and in the address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, the report said. In North Carolina, she is expected to share her plans to lower costs of health care, housing and food for the middle class. Harris also wants to assure the public that she can change some of her positions and to show people that her White House experience helped change her mind, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/this-is-not-ok-major-us-news-agency-slammed-for-giving-harris-pass-on-answering-questions-1119712761.html

americas

north carolina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden, trump biden debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, who will replace biden, who will be new democratic candidate, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate, will harris run for office