https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/netanyahu-tells-blinken-israel-will-send-negotiators-to-next-round-of-talks--reports-1119830531.html

Netanyahu Tells Blinken Israel Will Send Negotiators to Next Round of Talks – Reports

Netanyahu Tells Blinken Israel Will Send Negotiators to Next Round of Talks – Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he intends to send his negotiators to Cairo later this week to participate in the next round of the Gaza ceasefire talks, Axios reported on Monday.

2024-08-19T17:11+0000

2024-08-19T17:11+0000

2024-08-19T17:11+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

antony blinken

israel

qatar

egypt

hamas

un security council (unsc)

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119830663_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_90eff8dfbcfb63b5eb276a844ac29160.jpg

Netanyahu informed Blinken about his decision during their meeting earlier in the day as part of the top US diplomat’s trip to the region to press for reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza, according to the report. Blinken said on Monday that the current talks between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas may be the last opportunity to return Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip and reach a ceasefire agreement. After the talks, the US, Egypt, and Qatar said in a joint statement that their mediators had presented to both parties a bridging proposal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages based on the relevant UN Security Council resolution and the principles laid out by US President Joe Biden in May.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/us-officials-believe-israel-will-never-destroy-hamas--report---1119777822.html

israel

qatar

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks