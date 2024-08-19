https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/netanyahu-tells-blinken-israel-will-send-negotiators-to-next-round-of-talks--reports-1119830531.html
Netanyahu Tells Blinken Israel Will Send Negotiators to Next Round of Talks – Reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he intends to send his negotiators to Cairo later this week to participate in the next round of the Gaza ceasefire talks, Axios reported on Monday.
Netanyahu informed Blinken about his decision during their meeting earlier in the day as part of the top US diplomat’s trip to the region to press for reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza, according to the report. Blinken said on Monday that the current talks between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas may be the last opportunity to return Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip and reach a ceasefire agreement. After the talks, the US, Egypt, and Qatar said in a joint statement that their mediators had presented to both parties a bridging proposal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages based on the relevant UN Security Council resolution and the principles laid out by US President Joe Biden in May.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he intends to send his negotiators to Cairo later this week to participate in the next round of the Gaza ceasefire talks, Axios reported on Monday.