https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/ukraine-attracted-foreign-media-for-staged-filming-of-prisoners-in-sumy-hospital---source-1119822295.html
Ukraine Attracted Foreign Media for Staged Filming of Prisoners in Sumy Hospital - Source
Ukraine Attracted Foreign Media for Staged Filming of Prisoners in Sumy Hospital - Source
Sputnik International
Employees of the Center for Information and Psychological Operations of Ukraine (CIPSO) attracted foreign journalists for staged filming with Russian prisoners in Sumy regional hospital in order to accuse Russian military of shelling their own civilian population in Kursk region, an informed source on the spot told Sputnik.
2024-08-19T06:53+0000
2024-08-19T06:53+0000
2024-08-19T06:56+0000
world
vladimir putin
valery gerasimov
ukraine
russia
ukrainian armed forces
kursk
media
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119822137_25:0:3666:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8fd4922e5d3f263ecd2f18a8434aca78.jpg
"On Saturday, Russian prisoners from among the military and civilians were brought to Sumy regional hospital. They were staged to be distributed among beds and provided assistance in front of foreign journalists' cameras. Afterwards, the prisoners called on the Russian military not to fire on villages in Sudzha district and on the regional hospital in Sumy," the source said. According to the source, the prisoners were required to say words of gratitude for their "liberation." Some of the prisoners who were involved in the video production were then taken away from the hospital after filming. In fact, the medical facility itself contains a large number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. He also said that the purpose of the staged reports was an attempt to accuse the Russian army of attacking its own population and to show Western audiences the mood of the residents of the Kursk border region, who were allegedly grateful to the Ukrainian military for their help. On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the Kursk region, which was slammed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a large-scale provocation. The Kiev regime planned the attack with the participation of the US and NATO, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov underscored that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.In the Kursk, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukrainian-prisoners-say-they-were-captured-in-kursk-region-on-2nd-day-of-invasion-1119744969.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119822137_480:0:3211:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb5411e846386984a9f5d1f48dbcbfe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine attracted foreign media, staged filming, prisoners in sumy hospital
ukraine attracted foreign media, staged filming, prisoners in sumy hospital
Ukraine Attracted Foreign Media for Staged Filming of Prisoners in Sumy Hospital - Source
06:53 GMT 19.08.2024 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 19.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Employees of the Center for Information and Psychological Operations of Ukraine (CIPSO) attracted foreign journalists for staged filming with Russian prisoners in Sumy regional hospital in order to accuse Russian military of shelling their own civilian population in Kursk region, an informed source on the spot told Sputnik.
"On Saturday, Russian prisoners from among the military and civilians were brought to Sumy regional hospital. They were staged to be distributed among beds and provided assistance in front of foreign journalists' cameras. Afterwards, the prisoners called on the Russian military not to fire on villages in Sudzha district and on the regional hospital in Sumy," the source said.
According to the source, the prisoners were required to say words of gratitude for their "liberation." Some of the prisoners who were involved in the video production were then taken away from the hospital after filming.
In fact, the medical facility itself contains a large number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers
.
"The regional healthcare system here (in the Sumy region) can no longer handle them, there are many wounded," the source added.
He also said that the purpose of the staged reports was an attempt to accuse the Russian army of attacking its own population and to show Western audiences the mood of the residents of the Kursk border region, who were allegedly grateful to the Ukrainian military for their help.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces
launched an incursion into the Kursk region, which was slammed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a large-scale provocation. The Kiev regime planned the attack with the participation of the US and NATO, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov underscored that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.
In the Kursk, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.