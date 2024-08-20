https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/hamas-political-chief-considers-another-round-of-gaza-negotiations-bluff-1119837828.html

The political leader of Palestinian movement Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, considers the latest round of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip a "bluff" with which Israel wants to buy time to conduct a military campaign, media reported, citing Arab mediators.

In addition, the head of the Hamas Politburo hopes to increase pressure on Israel by expanding the armed conflict, including by carrying out attacks from the West Bank, the publication claimed. Last Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was continuing to work to advance a Gaza deal that would maximize the number of hostages released and insist that the Israeli army remain in the corridor on the border between Gaza and Egypt. Gaza ceasefire talks were held in Doha last week involving Qatar, Egypt, the United States and Israel. Hamas leadership refused to participate in the talks due to a lack of specifics on the terms of the truce. A joint statement by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, released by the office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, said the mediators had presented Israel and Hamas with a ceasefire proposal that narrowed the differences between the parties. The talks, which took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday and Friday, were serious and constructive and took place in a positive atmosphere, the statement said. Senior government officials from Egypt, the United States and Qatar will meet in Cairo soon in the hope of reaching an agreement in line with the terms proposed on Friday.

