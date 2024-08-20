https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/philadelphi-corridor-gaza-war-negotiations-sticking-point-which-could-wreck-entire-peace-process-1119844008.html
Secretary of State Blinken announced the ball was in Hamas’s court in peace talks after PM Netanyahu agreed to a US-backed hostages-for-ceasefire “bridging proposal.”
2024-08-20T15:16+0000
2024-08-20T15:16+0000
2024-08-20T15:16+0000
Hamas has slammed Netanyahu’s decision to add new conditions onto the proposed Israel-Gaza peace deal, and demanded a return to a draft agreement based on a June resolution of the UN Security Council.Hamas Political Bureau chief Yahya Sinwar reportedly characterized the latest round of peace negotiations as a "bluff" designed to give Israel time to continue its military campaign, and threatened to expand pressure on Tel Aviv, including via new attacks in the West Bank.Blinken has reportedly expressed Washington’s support for Tel Aviv’s position on the Corridor, an Israeli official has told media.Control of the Philadelphi Corridor has been a long-term strategic aim for Israel, which wants to build a massive new wall there, ostensibly to deter Hamas weapons smuggling efforts. The IDF set up a permanent presence in the corridor in late May. Hamas and its allies see Israel's moves as yet another attempt by Tel Aviv to “blockade” and “strangle” Gaza.Key Gaza peace mediator Egypt has also consistently rejected Israeli control of the border zone, warning that it undermines the foundations of the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace deal. A high-level source has told Egyptian media that Cairo will stick to its demands for a “full Israeli withdrawal” from the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah border crossing.Israeli peace negotiators returned from Egypt empty-handed Monday while sources told Israeli media that Netanyahu is “unwilling to compromise on his position.” Israel reportedly plans to try again sometime this week by sending the heads of the Mossad, Shin Bet and the IDF’s hostage team to Egypt. Blinken arrived in Egypt for more talks on Tuesday, flying to Qatar later in the day.
Philadelphi Corridor: Gaza War Negotiations Sticking Point Which Could Wreck Entire Peace Process
Secretary of State Blinken announced Monday that the ball was in Hamas’s court in peace talks after Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to a US-backed hostages-for-ceasefire “bridging proposal.” But Hamas never agreed to conditions tacked on by Netanyahu at the last minute, with one demand in particular threatening to scupper the entire push for peace.
Hamas has slammed Netanyahu’s decision to add new conditions onto the proposed Israel-Gaza peace deal, and demanded a return to a draft agreement based on
a June resolution of the UN Security Council.
Hamas Political Bureau chief Yahya Sinwar reportedly characterized the latest round of peace negotiations as a "bluff"
designed to give Israel time to continue its military campaign, and threatened to expand pressure on Tel Aviv, including via new attacks in the West Bank.
The so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-km long, 100 meter-wide fortified border between Gaza and Egypt, is at the heart of the dispute. Hamas has decried Tel Aviv’s demand for permanent control of the Corridor, plus the Rafah crossing and the Netzarim Junction, citing the demands as evidence that Netanyahu seeks to undermine mediators’ efforts and prolong the conflict.
Blinken has reportedly expressed Washington’s support for Tel Aviv’s position on the Corridor, an Israeli official has told media.
Control of the Philadelphi Corridor has been a long-term strategic aim for Israel, which wants to build a massive new wall there, ostensibly to deter Hamas weapons smuggling efforts. The IDF set up a permanent presence in the corridor in late May. Hamas and its allies see Israel's moves as yet another attempt by Tel Aviv to “blockade” and “strangle” Gaza.
Key Gaza peace mediator Egypt has also consistently rejected
Israeli control of the border zone, warning that it undermines the foundations of the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace deal. A high-level source has told Egyptian media that Cairo will stick to its demands for a “full Israeli withdrawal” from the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah border crossing.
Israeli peace negotiators returned from Egypt empty-handed Monday while sources told Israeli media that Netanyahu is “unwilling to compromise on his position.” Israel reportedly plans to try again sometime this week by sending the heads of the Mossad, Shin Bet and the IDF’s hostage team to Egypt. Blinken arrived in Egypt for more talks on Tuesday, flying to Qatar later in the day.