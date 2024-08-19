https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/lack-of-trust-israeli-unwillingness-to-compromise-puts-gaza-talks-in-hard-to-break-stalemate-1119831887.html

‘Lack of Trust’, Israeli ‘Unwillingness to Compromise’ Puts Gaza Talks in Hard to Break Stalemate

'Lack of Trust', Israeli 'Unwillingness to Compromise' Puts Gaza Talks in Hard to Break Stalemate

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the state of negotiations between the Israeli government and Hamas on a ceasefire deal in Gaza, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Prime Minister Netanyahu has agreed to a hostages-for-truce "bridging proposal," but Hamas saying Tel Aviv has added "non-starter" conditions to a proposed deal.

"In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel accepts the bridging proposal," Blinken told reporters Monday after meeting Netanyahu during his trip to Israel.It's now up to Hamas to agree, after which the US, Egypt and Qatar will be able to work out mutually agreeable understandings about each side's implementation of commitments, Blinken said.On Sunday, Hamas said that Netanyahu had tacked deal-breaking new conditions on to the proposed ceasefire-hostage swap arrangement that had been negotiated in Doha last week. "He also set new conditions in the hostage swap file and retracted from other terms, which obstructs the completion of the deal," Hamas added, accusing the Israeli prime minister of "once again" putting "obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement, setting new conditions and demands to sabotage the mediators' efforts and prolong the war."Hamas reiterated its readiness to support an agreement on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735, passed in June and proposing a three-phase hostage and permanent ceasefire agreement and reconstruction plan.“The negotiations between Hamas and Israel have likely faltered due to irreconcilable differences in their core demands, particularly concerning the conditions for a ceasefire and the release of hostages,” German Institute for Global and Area Studies research fellow Houssein Al Malla told Sputnik.Specifically, Israel wants the "complete and unconditional" release of its hostages, while Hamas may want a "significant relaxation" of Israel's blockade of Gaza, and security guarantees for its leadership and the population of Gaza, something Tel Aviv may not be eager to do, the observer believes.“These conditions are seen by Hamas as non-starters, reflecting Israel’s focus on security and control, while Hamas insists on conditions that would alleviate the suffering of Gazans without compromising their position. This fundamental mismatch in expectations has brought the negotiations to the brink of collapse,” the observer emphasized.“Another significant sticking point could be the sequence of actions. Israel likely insists on hostages being released before any easing of military actions or blockades, while Hamas may demand simultaneous actions or upfront concessions. These divergent priorities and a lack of trust make it challenging for either side to agree on terms that satisfy their strategic and political needs,” Al Malla added.Netanyahu's approach, as described by Hamas, suggests a "strategic unwillingness" to compromise, at least under the present circumstances, according to the observer.Despite the setbacks and roadblocks in talks, media reports on negotiations have remained optimistic, but may have been influenced by efforts by the US and others to frame them in a positive light.The positive framing may also be a message to Israel's other regional adversaries, the observer believes.Asked about possible solutions or way out of this deadlock, the observer suggested that the "only way forward" that he can see "involves re-calibrating the negotiation framework to address the core security concerns of Israel while also meeting Hamas' humanitarian and political demands. A phased approach could help break the deadlock. This might involve an initial agreement on less contentious issues, such as the release of vulnerable hostages and limited easing of the blockade, with the more challenging issues left for subsequent negotiations."The Gaza-Israel conflict that began on October 7, 2023 after Hamas's surprise incursion into southern Israel from Gaza is now the deadliest Palestinian-Israeli conflict since Israel's inception in 1948, claiming the lives of over 40,000 people, most of them Palestinian civilians. Over 700 Israeli soldiers and police officers and nearly 900 civilians have also been killed to date, some as a result of the implementation of the Hannibal Directive — which authorizes the IDF to use all force deemed necessary to prevent an adversary from taking hostages.

