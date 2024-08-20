https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/ukrainian-forces-stopped-across-all-of-kursk-region-main-forces-destroyed-akhmat-commander-1119841074.html

Ukrainian Forces Stopped Across All of Kursk Region, Main Forces Destroyed: Akhmat Commander

Ukraine's NATO-backed military began a large-scale surprise offensive into Russia's Kursk region in early August, sending crack troops, mercenaries, PMC fighters and an array of Western equipment into the border region amid an accelerating Russian advance through the Donbass and flagging Western support.

Ukrainian forces' attempts to advance have been stopped across the entirety of Kursk region, with the enemy's main resources destroyed and Russian forces working to clear settlements of enemy forces, Akhmat Special Forces commander Apti Alaudinov has announced.According to the commander, the destruction of Ukrainian forces' main resources, including their forward echelons, has "inflicted very heavy damage on the enemy. They lost a lot of equipment, tanks, armored vehicles and a lot of infantry.""The destruction of the enemy continues, we are already clearing some populated areas. At the moment, work is underway to clear out a settlement. I think at the moment, we no longer have to worry that the enemy, no matter how many more resources he has, could pass in the area where we're situated," the commander said.According to the commander, foreign mercs involved in Ukraine's Kursk operation include servicemen of NATO countries.Alaudinov is confident that the Kursk operation was a plot by NATO powers designed to distract Russia and cause it to stop its advance through other areas, and stressed that it has been accompanied by war crimes by enemy forces."The US and Britain led this operation...This breakthrough was meant to bring us to our knees and choke us. Unfortunately, it turned out that the enemy entered Russian territory, civilians died, shot by the enemy as if they were in a shooting gallery."Earlier Tuesday, in an interview with a Chinese war correspondent, Alaudinov said he expects fighting, not only in Kursk region, but the special military operation as a whole, to be wrapped up within the next two or three months.Late in the day Monday, Alaudinov reported receiving a large amount of photographic evidence of Russian civilians "shot point-blank, in the head, in the back of the head." Expressing condolences to the relatives of victims, the commander vowed that they would be avenged.Ukraine began a large-scale surprise offensive into Kursk region on the morning of August 6. On Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the enemy has lost up to 3,800 troops and 54 tanks to date. The Russian military has deployed large scale ground formations, aircraft and drones in the area.

