Ukraine Loses Over 4,400 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankThe work of an artillery crew of a D-30 howitzer of the 88th reconnaissance and sabotage brigade “Espanola”.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 4,400 servicemen since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy has lost more than 4,400 servicemen, 65 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 53 armored personnel carriers," the MoD said in a statement.
Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 300 soldiers, 26 armored vehicles, including six tanks, in the Kursk direction, the ministry noted.
❗️Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk region was prepared with the participation of US, UK, and Polish intelligence services, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 21, 2024
The agency’s press office told Russian media that units involved in the Ukrainian aggression in the Kursk… pic.twitter.com/26pezBsz8z
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in four directions in the Kursk region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost more than 45 people and two tanks.
Russian forces also hit three Ukrainian armed forces brigades near eight settlements, the statement read.