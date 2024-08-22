https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/russias-kuban-operation-center-says-railway-ferry-with-fuel-tanks-attacked-in-kavkaz-port-1119874588.html

Russia's Kuban Operation Center Says Railway Ferry With Fuel Tanks Attacked in Kavkaz Port

Ukraine has attacked a railway ferry with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaz, emergency and special services are working on site, the operational headquarters of Russia's Kuban Region reported on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime made another attempt at a terrorist attack on the territory of the Krasnodar region - a railway ferry with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaz was attacked. Emergency and special services are working at the site," the operational headquarters said on Telegram. Information about the victims and damage is being clarified.Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure exposes the criminal and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that war crimes have become a “trademark of Zelensky's criminal group.”

