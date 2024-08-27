https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/poland-is-clueless-as-to-how-many-of-its-mercenaries-are-fighting-in-ukraine-for-kiev--source-1119920090.html

Poland Is Clueless as to How Many of Its Mercenaries Are Fighting in Ukraine for Kiev – Source

Poland Is Clueless as to How Many of Its Mercenaries Are Fighting in Ukraine for Kiev – Source

The Polish authorities cannot provide even an approximate number of Polish mercenaries fighting for Zelensky, an anonymous source in the Polish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

He explained that Polish law, in fact, allows its citizens to serve in a foreign army or other foreign paramilitary formation.The violator could face a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years if these requirements are not met, for cases of participation in military operations as part of a foreign armed formation.He specified that it is not possible for the country's authorities to determine even their approximate number.In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 13,387 mercenaries had arrived in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation, including 2,960 Polish citizens. At that time, 5,962 mercenaries have been confirmed killed, most of them Poles (1,497).In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the largest number of mercenaries in Ukraine were from Poland.

