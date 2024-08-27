International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/poland-is-clueless-as-to-how-many-of-its-mercenaries-are-fighting-in-ukraine-for-kiev--source-1119920090.html
Poland Is Clueless as to How Many of Its Mercenaries Are Fighting in Ukraine for Kiev – Source
Poland Is Clueless as to How Many of Its Mercenaries Are Fighting in Ukraine for Kiev – Source
Sputnik International
The Polish authorities cannot provide even an approximate number of Polish mercenaries fighting for Zelensky, an anonymous source in the Polish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
2024-08-27T03:08+0000
2024-08-27T03:08+0000
world
ukraine
poland
polish foreign ministry
volodymyr zelensky
mercenaries
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
war crimes
mercenary
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119920204_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16fc30b7673af2dfba8719309c9f2731.jpg
He explained that Polish law, in fact, allows its citizens to serve in a foreign army or other foreign paramilitary formation.The violator could face a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years if these requirements are not met, for cases of participation in military operations as part of a foreign armed formation.He specified that it is not possible for the country's authorities to determine even their approximate number.In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 13,387 mercenaries had arrived in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation, including 2,960 Polish citizens. At that time, 5,962 mercenaries have been confirmed killed, most of them Poles (1,497).In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the largest number of mercenaries in Ukraine were from Poland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/russian-forces-eliminate-15-foreign-mercs-with-thermobaric-weapons-near-sudxha-in-kursk-region-1119705546.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/us-private-military-company-operating-in-kursk-was-in-ukraine-conflict-zone-for-2-years-1119852428.html
ukraine
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119920204_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_407efde4086746a8a6cde6c67ea2de77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian military, asocial mercenaries, foreign mercenaries, mercenaries, mercenaries in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, polish mercenaries, pmc mercenaries, pmc scum, private military company, poland-ukraine cooperation, poland-ukraine alliance, poland-ukraine friendship, neo-nazis, neo-nazi fighters, war crimes, volunteer forces
ukrainian military, asocial mercenaries, foreign mercenaries, mercenaries, mercenaries in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, polish mercenaries, pmc mercenaries, pmc scum, private military company, poland-ukraine cooperation, poland-ukraine alliance, poland-ukraine friendship, neo-nazis, neo-nazi fighters, war crimes, volunteer forces

Poland Is Clueless as to How Many of Its Mercenaries Are Fighting in Ukraine for Kiev – Source

03:08 GMT 27.08.2024
© AP Photo / Michal DyjukA Polish soldier walks next to the Leopard 2 tanks during a training at a military base and test range in Swietoszow, Poland, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
A Polish soldier walks next to the Leopard 2 tanks during a training at a military base and test range in Swietoszow, Poland, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2024
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Polish authorities cannot provide even an approximate number of Polish mercenaries fighting for Zelensky, an anonymous source in the Polish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
He explained that Polish law, in fact, allows its citizens to serve in a foreign army or other foreign paramilitary formation.
"To do this, it is necessary to obtain the permission of the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, and as for former military personnel, [they would need to get] the permission of the Minister of National Defense. At the same time, it is necessary to meet a number of other requirements, for example, to have no criminal record, not have tax arrears and other debts, not to be an active military personnel," the source said.
Russian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Eliminate 15 Foreign Mercs With Thermobaric Weapons Near Sudzha in Kursk Region
10 August, 09:08 GMT
The violator could face a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years if these requirements are not met, for cases of participation in military operations as part of a foreign armed formation.

"In practice, the overwhelming majority of Polish citizens who are fighting in Ukraine, of course, did not receive any permission, but simply went there at their own peril and risk," the source said.

He specified that it is not possible for the country's authorities to determine even their approximate number.
In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 13,387 mercenaries had arrived in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation, including 2,960 Polish citizens. At that time, 5,962 mercenaries have been confirmed killed, most of them Poles (1,497).
In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the largest number of mercenaries in Ukraine were from Poland.
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Private Military Company Operating in Kursk Was in Ukraine Conflict Zone for 2 Years
21 August, 01:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала