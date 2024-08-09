https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russian-far-east-expands-collaboration-with-china-at-eastern-economic-forum-1119695517.html

Russian Far East Expands Collaboration With China at Eastern Economic Forum

The economic and investment potential of Russia's Far East was prominently featured during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Guangzhou, China, on August 8-9.

The session, titled “Prospects of Interregional Cooperation between Russia’s Far East and the Provinces of Guangdong and Heilongjiang,” was organized by the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, and the Roscongress Foundation, with support from the governments of Guangdong and Heilongjiang provinces.Yury Trutnev, the deputy prime Minister of Russia, emphasized the strategic importance of China as a key partner for Russia, particularly in the Far East. He highlighted that trade between Russia’s Far East regions and China’s northeastern provinces is steadily increasing. Trutnev noted that "China remains a strategic partner for Russia, with trade growing consistently. Currently, 51 investment projects are being implemented in the Far East with Chinese capital, totaling 817 billion rubles."Around 100 representatives from various Chinese industries, including high-tech manufacturing, logistics, petrochemicals, LNG, shipbuilding, agriculture, and tourism, participated in the session. They were joined by Russian delegates from development institutions, government bodies, and businesses in the Far East.Vitaly Eksuzyan, director of the Department of State Support and Technological Development of the Far East and Arctic, pointed out the significance of joint Russian-Chinese projects such as the construction of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, with investments exceeding $8 billion. He stressed the potential for more such projects, noting that "there are already strong foundations for expanding these partnerships."Participants were also introduced to the Far East’s preferential regimes and plans to create an International Advanced Special Economic Zone (TOR). Kirill Kamenev, deputy general director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, emphasized the unique investment conditions in the region, which include tax breaks and customs preferences, stating that "the Far East offers investors four unique regimes that nearly eliminate major taxes for the first ten years."The session also covered the prospects of the Northern Sea Route and other collaborative projects between Russia and China.

