Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Defense Industry Enterprises in Lvov

The Russian armed forces launched a group strike, including Kinzhal hypersonic systems and UAVs on defense industry enterprises in Lvov, the targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2024-09-04

2024-09-04T09:11+0000

2024-09-04T09:26+0000

“This morning, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic complexes and strike drones on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises located in the city of Lvov,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that these enterprises produced and repaired electronic components of Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft and missile weapons.Russian troops launched on September 3 a precision strike on the 179th joint training center of the Ukrainian armed forces in Poltava, where communications and electronic warfare specialists, as well as UAV operators involved in strikes against civilian targets in Russia, were trained under the guidance of foreign instructors, the Russian Defense Ministry added."On September 3 of this year, the armed forces of Russia carried out a precision strike on the 179th joint training center of the armed forces of Ukraine in the city of Poltava, where, under the guidance of foreign instructors, specialists in communications, electronic warfare were trained from all formations and military units of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in strikes on civilian objects on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 670 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Russian Battlegroup Tsentr takes control of the Karlovka village and the Prechystovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said, adding that Russian soldiers repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks.Kiev has lost up to 480 soldiers in battles with Russian Battlegroup Zapad in the past day, the minister said.

