Zelensky's Gov't Reshuffle Reflects West's Behind-the-Scenes Power Tussle Over Ukraine

Ukraine’s cabinet reshuffle appears to reflect the behind-the-scenes power tussle between the centers of influence over the failed regime: London and Washington, Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.

Ukraine’s cabinet reshuffle appears to reflect the behind-the-scenes power tussle between the centers of influence over the failed regime: London and Washington, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and the Other Ukraine movement expert, told Sputnik.Among the ministers leaving their posts are the Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO and the Minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories. One can speculate that newly-appointed figures will be more pro-American than pro-British, he said, adding that either way they are eager to do the West’s bidding.However, by and large, the ‘reset’ throes of the Kiev regime and its expired leader Volodymyr Zelensky "mean nothing" to Russia, he stressed.What they are likely going to do is "simply find more efficient ones, those who talk less and perform their duties at a sprightlier pace," Dudchak speculated.These purges coincided with Andriy Yermak's trip to the United States, which, perhaps, is also somehow connected, added the pundit.Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President's office and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with representatives of the US President administration recently in an attempt to persuade the White House to lift restrictions on strikes deep into Russian territory using long-range US weapons, media reported.There will now be a replacement of ministers tasked with overseeing strategic industries and the territories not controlled by Kiev, pointed out the expert. He also likened the ongoings in Kiev to a "pre-sale process" for Ukraine. He speculated that Ukraine’s remaining assets need to be legally ‘prepared’ for the transfer of ownership to other hands.Russia will be observing from the sidelines as Kiev’s "spiders in the jar" fight for survival, said the pundit.“Its important for them, because all sources of enrichment have been narrowed, and they have to fight, simply proving their effectiveness to their owners,” suggested Alexander Dudchak.As for who might take the place of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Alexander Dudchak suggested they would dig up someone "drab and unpretentious."“There is no point in showing off your talents and trying to become a personality among all these ghouls [in Kiev]. There is no point in such figures now,” the researcher concluded.

Svetlana Ekimenko

