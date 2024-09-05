https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/the-future-is-in-asia-russias-grand-strategy-for-expanded-ties-with-asian-economic-colossus-1120045282.html

‘The Future is in Asia’: Russia’s Grand Strategy for Expanded Ties with Asian Economic Colossus

'The Future is in Asia': Russia's Grand Strategy for Expanded Ties with Asian Economic Colossus

President Putin outlined Russia’s plans for the expansion of economic ties with the new global economic center in Asia, calling the Russian Far East the country’s “standard-bearer.”

The Russian government has “identified the development of the Far East as a national priority for the duration of the 21st century,” President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.Russia’s Far Eastern regions provide Russia with “direct access to these growing, promising markets and allow us to overcome the barriers that some Western elites are trying to impose on the whole world,” Putin said, citing the Far East as virgin ground for the development of complex new economic projects and the creation of entire new industries.Delving into specifics on Russia’s work with its partners in the development of the Far East, Putin pointed to plans to build major new logistical centers and road infrastructure on Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island in Khabarovsk Territory – projects which were agreed during his visit to China this spring.“I am confident that this project will give a good, powerful impetus for the development of Khabarovsk and the entire region, and ask the government to work out all the organizational and financial issues to start implementing the plan next year in 2025,” Putin said.Today, Putin emphasized, China is the world’s largest economy by PPP GDP, and the gap between the People’s Republic and the United States is only widening year after year.Speaking alongside Putin at the EEF’s plenary session, Chinese Vice Chairman Han Zheng touted Putin’s personal role along with President Xi in pushing Russian-Chinese relations toward a “new era.”China has been the main trade partner and source of foreign investment in the Russian Far East for many years, with trade reaching the equivalent of $33.8 billion in 2023, jumping a whopping 54% in a single year, Han said. These figures represent about 14% of Russia and China’s total trade turnover of $240+ billion that year, up 26% from 2022).Cooperation Strong, Getting StrongerWestern powers’ foolhardy efforts “to contain China” and “fight” Russia have transformed neighborly, tense or even problematic relations between the two countries into warm and friendly ties, and the sky’s the limit as far as future cooperation is concerned, veteran China trade and economics expert and author and Asia-Pacific affairs consultant Thomas W. Pauken II told Sputnik, commenting on the implications of Russia’s economic pivot toward the east.“I recall when I visited Russia a few years ago that they were eager to develop the Russian railroad networks. For example, let’s say you have a railroad line that’s running from China going through Russia: going to Moscow and Saint Petersburg, perhaps [from] Vladivostok. Obviously it’s not easy to do because Russia has so much territory to cover. But if anyone can really help with the railway networks, that would be China because they are accustomed to dealing with impossible projects and under impossible weather and terrain conditions,” the analyst said, stressing that joint projects in this direction could foster “strong connectivity” between the two countries in the economic sense.The same is true when it comes to the construction of new deep-water port facilities, Pauken said, noting that the Ukrainian conflict won’t last forever, and new Russian ports in the Far East can “be game-changers for the international trading system because those ports are not only going to be close to the Asian markets, but close to North America.”In the Arctic too, Russia can help facilitate trade between Europe and China and other Asian nations via its Northern Sea Route, dramatically shortening logistics and supply chains for trade, Pauken said. Once the Ukraine crisis ends, European nations will have little choice but to restore their diplomatic and economic ties with Russia, the analyst believes.BRICS+ Shaping Transition to a New Multipolar World OrderSpeaking alongside Putin and Vice Premier Han at the EEF’s plenary session, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted Malaysia’s aspirations to join BRICS+, expressing “sincere gratitude” to Putin for the invitation to take part in the upcoming BRICS+ Summit in Kazan, Russia in October. Russia is an important trade partner to Malaysia with “enormous” potential, and “joining BRICS will allow us to strengthen these relations,” the prime minister said.Putin, for his part, pointed out that the BRICS bloc accounts for about a third of the global economy, and that Russia is able to conduct about two-thirds of its trade with bloc members in national currencies.Professor Azmi Hassan, a geostrategic analyst and senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia, told Sputnik that as far as Kuala Lumpur is concerned, BRICS+ membership will mean a new voice for the Southeast Asian nation in international affairs.In Malaysia’s case, joining BRICS is “not so much about the economy,” Azmi said. “It is more that Malaysia wants a fair view that it can put forward, especially with the happenings of geopolitical things around the world,” he said, referring, for example, to the war in Gaza and the West’s “very biased” stance on the genocide taking place in the besieged Palestinian territory.Besides that, the Eastern Economic Forum “gives Malaysia and Malaysians a true picture” on Russia, one clearer and more accurate than how the country and its development are presented in Western media.

