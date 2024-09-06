https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/ukraine-govt-reshuffle-nothing-more-than-sham-political-reboot-1120051926.html
Ukraine Gov't Reshuffle Nothing More Than ‘Sham’ Political Reboot
Ukraine Gov't Reshuffle Nothing More Than ‘Sham’ Political Reboot
Sputnik International
Zelensky’s cabinet reshuffle is just a ‘sham’ reboot, political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko told Sputnik.
2024-09-06T09:55+0000
2024-09-06T09:55+0000
2024-09-06T09:55+0000
analysis
ukraine
russia
volodymyr zelensky
bogdan bezpalko
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052329_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c775164f776c31637ba51318fdcb1f20.jpg
Volodymyr Zelensky’s Cabinet reshuffle is just a "sham" reboot, political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko told Sputnik.“The previous politicians are no different from those who will replace them,” he said.The shakeup has been tailored exclusively “for the consumption of the undemanding American public,” the member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation speculated.In reality, US assistance is not so much taxes as money “out of thin air,” part of the Federal Reserve’s money-printing extravaganza, which is fueling the national debt, Bezpalko explained. Yet on the eve of the US elections, this sort of "financial reporting" by Zelensky can be used “as an instrument of political influence on the American voter,” the pundit noted.He speculated that by partially replacing the Cabinet, Zelensky is trying to pass off the Ukrainian political system as "democratic", despite a lack of overdue presidential or parliamentary elections.As for the US "concerns" about Ukraine’s corruption and their assistance being squandered, this is largely “rhetoric,” Bogdan Bezpalko believes.Ukraine's parliament approved Volodymyr Zelensky's reshuffle, with Andrii Sybiha appointed as foreign minister instead of Kuleba. Zelensky offered up a vague explanation for his massive Cabinet reshuffle. "We need new energy… And these steps are related to strengthening our state in various areas," the expired leader of the Kiev regime stated. He also offered up some obscure hints regarding important events planned for autumn.In Bezpalko’s opinion, Zelensky’s steps were greenlit by his Western partners, since a major part of the Ukrainian political establishment performs its function purely nominally.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/ukraines-imf-paymasters-demand-currency-devaluation-toughened-tax-regime-as-kiev-drowns-in-debt-1120018809.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052329_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95f35aa8b92b00f2ace93208bc5c2a88.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what is behind zelensky's cabinet reshuffle, reshuffle in zelensky cabinet, zelensky planning reshuffle of cabinet, who resigned from ukraine's cabinet, has dmytro kuleba resigned, ukraine russia negotiation, ukraine conflict end game, end of russia ukraine war, ukraine russia peace talks, ukraine war progress, russia special military operation update, russian advance, russian forces, air superiority, ukraine losing, ukraine is losing, us arms for ukraine, russia is winning, russia winning, russia wins, ukraine retreats, russia advances,
what is behind zelensky's cabinet reshuffle, reshuffle in zelensky cabinet, zelensky planning reshuffle of cabinet, who resigned from ukraine's cabinet, has dmytro kuleba resigned, ukraine russia negotiation, ukraine conflict end game, end of russia ukraine war, ukraine russia peace talks, ukraine war progress, russia special military operation update, russian advance, russian forces, air superiority, ukraine losing, ukraine is losing, us arms for ukraine, russia is winning, russia winning, russia wins, ukraine retreats, russia advances,
Ukraine Gov't Reshuffle Nothing More Than ‘Sham’ Political Reboot
Ukraine's parliament has approved Volodymyr Zelensky's big government reshuffle, which saw nine new ministers take office. The revamp comes ahead of Zelensky's meeting with his Western patrons in September, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Volodymyr Zelensky’s Cabinet reshuffle
is just a "sham" reboot, political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko
told Sputnik.
“The previous politicians are no different from those who will replace them,” he said.
The shakeup has been tailored exclusively “for the consumption of the undemanding American public,” the member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation speculated.
“Zelensky staged this massive revamp so that when he meets with US President Joe Biden in September to present his so-called ‘plan’ he can say, ‘look, there have been serious changes, a whole series of resignations, so many ministers have been dismissed… Everything will be fine there, your American tax-funded assistance won’t go to waste,’” the expert said.
In reality, US assistance is not so much taxes as money “out of thin air,
” part of the Federal Reserve’s money-printing extravaganza, which is fueling the national debt
, Bezpalko explained. Yet on the eve of the US elections, this sort of "financial reporting
" by Zelensky can be used “as an instrument of political influence on the American voter
,” the pundit noted.
He speculated that by partially replacing the Cabinet, Zelensky is trying to pass off the Ukrainian political system as "democratic", despite a lack of overdue presidential or parliamentary elections.
As for the US "concerns" about Ukraine’s corruption and their assistance being squandered, this is largely “rhetoric,” Bogdan Bezpalko believes.
“Corruption is one of the structural elements of governing Ukraine – within the framework of which it is always possible to keep politicians on a short leash,” the political expert said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba submitted his resignation on September 4, a day after several other high-ranking officials also quit, including Oleksandr Kamyshin, minister of strategic industries, Denys Maliuska, justice minister, Deputy Prime Ministers Iryna Vereshchuk and Olha Stefanishyna, Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Vitaliy Koval, head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund.
Ukraine's parliament approved Volodymyr Zelensky's reshuffle, with Andrii Sybiha appointed as foreign minister instead of Kuleba. Zelensky offered up a vague explanation for his massive Cabinet reshuffle. "We need new energy… And these steps are related to strengthening our state in various areas," the expired leader of the Kiev regime stated. He also offered up some obscure hints regarding important events planned for autumn.
In Bezpalko’s opinion, Zelensky’s steps were greenlit by his Western partners
, since a major part of the Ukrainian political establishment performs its function purely nominally.
“Ukrainian foreign policy is entirely conceived by its Western patrons, just like everything else,” the analyst said.