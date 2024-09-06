https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/ukraine-govt-reshuffle-nothing-more-than-sham-political-reboot-1120051926.html

Ukraine Gov't Reshuffle Nothing More Than ‘Sham’ Political Reboot

Ukraine Gov't Reshuffle Nothing More Than ‘Sham’ Political Reboot

Sputnik International

Zelensky’s cabinet reshuffle is just a ‘sham’ reboot, political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko told Sputnik.

2024-09-06T09:55+0000

2024-09-06T09:55+0000

2024-09-06T09:55+0000

analysis

ukraine

russia

volodymyr zelensky

bogdan bezpalko

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052329_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c775164f776c31637ba51318fdcb1f20.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky’s Cabinet reshuffle is just a "sham" reboot, political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko told Sputnik.“The previous politicians are no different from those who will replace them,” he said.The shakeup has been tailored exclusively “for the consumption of the undemanding American public,” the member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation speculated.In reality, US assistance is not so much taxes as money “out of thin air,” part of the Federal Reserve’s money-printing extravaganza, which is fueling the national debt, Bezpalko explained. Yet on the eve of the US elections, this sort of "financial reporting" by Zelensky can be used “as an instrument of political influence on the American voter,” the pundit noted.He speculated that by partially replacing the Cabinet, Zelensky is trying to pass off the Ukrainian political system as "democratic", despite a lack of overdue presidential or parliamentary elections.As for the US "concerns" about Ukraine’s corruption and their assistance being squandered, this is largely “rhetoric,” Bogdan Bezpalko believes.Ukraine's parliament approved Volodymyr Zelensky's reshuffle, with Andrii Sybiha appointed as foreign minister instead of Kuleba. Zelensky offered up a vague explanation for his massive Cabinet reshuffle. "We need new energy… And these steps are related to strengthening our state in various areas," the expired leader of the Kiev regime stated. He also offered up some obscure hints regarding important events planned for autumn.In Bezpalko’s opinion, Zelensky’s steps were greenlit by his Western partners, since a major part of the Ukrainian political establishment performs its function purely nominally.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/ukraines-imf-paymasters-demand-currency-devaluation-toughened-tax-regime-as-kiev-drowns-in-debt-1120018809.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what is behind zelensky's cabinet reshuffle, reshuffle in zelensky cabinet, zelensky planning reshuffle of cabinet, who resigned from ukraine's cabinet, has dmytro kuleba resigned, ukraine russia negotiation, ukraine conflict end game, end of russia ukraine war, ukraine russia peace talks, ukraine war progress, russia special military operation update, russian advance, russian forces, air superiority, ukraine losing, ukraine is losing, us arms for ukraine, russia is winning, russia winning, russia wins, ukraine retreats, russia advances,