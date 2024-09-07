https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/britain-thinking-head-of-western-hydra-that-helps-zelensky-regime--expert-1120065821.html
Britain ‘Thinking Head of Western Hydra That Helps Zelensky Regime’ – Expert
It’s safe to say that London is directly involved in hostilities against Moscow, military journalist, Alexey Borzenko, told Sputnik.He was commenting on Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s recent statement that the preliminary adjustment of the flight controllers (of the Ukrainian drones that attacked an oil storage facility in Russia’s Rostov region) was carried out in Salisbury and Newport, UK.He stressed that it is in the UK where Ukrainian specialists in electronic warfare, missile technology, and strike systems using long-range artillery are trained.The UK can be called "the thinking head of the entire Western hydra", which helps the Kiev regime by providing it with military hardware, the journalist pointed out, recalling that Britain was the first to supply grenade launchers to Ukraine, followed by deliveries of tanks, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and even poison in ampoules. Borzenko expressed hope that "on a certain stage", Britain will bear responsibility for its actions.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that London is trying to be at the forefront among those who continue to send weapons to Ukraine; he added that the UK's military aid to the Kiev regime will not change the course of Russia’s special military operation.
Britain ‘Thinking Head of Western Hydra That Helps Zelensky Regime’ – Expert
Russia has repeatedly said that Western countries’ military aid to the Kiev regime would only add to the prolongation of the Ukraine conflict.
It’s safe to say that London is directly involved in hostilities against Moscow, military journalist, Alexey Borzenko, told Sputnik.
He was commenting on Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s recent statement that the preliminary adjustment of the flight controllers (of the Ukrainian drones
that attacked an oil storage facility in Russia’s Rostov region) was carried out in Salisbury and Newport, UK.
"For Moscow, Britain is the most hostile NATO country because the UK is involved in all major projects to damage Russian infrastructure, and the civilian population and troops to the maximum," Borzenko, who is also deputy chief editor of the Literary Russia newspaper, said.
He stressed that it is in the UK where Ukrainian specialists in electronic warfare, missile technology, and strike systems using long-range artillery are trained.
The UK can be called "the thinking head of the entire Western hydra", which helps the Kiev regime by providing it with military hardware
, the journalist pointed out, recalling that Britain was the first to supply grenade launchers to Ukraine, followed by deliveries of tanks, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and even poison in ampoules. Borzenko expressed hope that "on a certain stage", Britain will bear responsibility for its actions.
When it comes to Moscow’s retaliatory steps, the journalist subscribed to Zakharova’s stand that "in response to the Zelensky regime’s strikes on Russian territory using UK-made weapons, Russia reserves its right to strike any British military facilities and vehicles in Ukraine and beyond."
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that London is trying to be at the forefront among those who continue to send weapons to Ukraine; he added that the UK's military aid to the Kiev regime
will not change the course of Russia’s special military operation.