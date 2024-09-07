https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/britain-thinking-head-of-western-hydra-that-helps-zelensky-regime--expert-1120065821.html

Britain ‘Thinking Head of Western Hydra That Helps Zelensky Regime’ – Expert

Britain ‘Thinking Head of Western Hydra That Helps Zelensky Regime’ – Expert

Sputnik International

Russia has repeatedly said that Western countries’ military aid to the Kiev regime would only add to prolongation of the Ukraine conflict.

2024-09-07T07:24+0000

2024-09-07T07:24+0000

2024-09-07T07:24+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

drones

conflict

response

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/07/1120065660_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_96ca8dadbffe0fb71052960c90b69654.jpg

It’s safe to say that London is directly involved in hostilities against Moscow, military journalist, Alexey Borzenko, told Sputnik.He was commenting on Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s recent statement that the preliminary adjustment of the flight controllers (of the Ukrainian drones that attacked an oil storage facility in Russia’s Rostov region) was carried out in Salisbury and Newport, UK.He stressed that it is in the UK where Ukrainian specialists in electronic warfare, missile technology, and strike systems using long-range artillery are trained.The UK can be called "the thinking head of the entire Western hydra", which helps the Kiev regime by providing it with military hardware, the journalist pointed out, recalling that Britain was the first to supply grenade launchers to Ukraine, followed by deliveries of tanks, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and even poison in ampoules. Borzenko expressed hope that "on a certain stage", Britain will bear responsibility for its actions.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that London is trying to be at the forefront among those who continue to send weapons to Ukraine; he added that the UK's military aid to the Kiev regime will not change the course of Russia’s special military operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/ukraine-wants-to-get-its-hands-on-us-reaper-drones-1118253993.html

russia

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

western countries’ military aid to the kiev regime, ukrainian drones, flight controllers of ukrainian drones, nato country, hostilities against moscow,, ukraine conflict